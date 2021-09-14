Xi’an promises ‘zero COVID-19’ National Games, to create standard for Beijing Winter Olympics

The 14th National Games in Xi’an Photo: Wang Qi / GT

Senior officials from the 14th National Games stressed that they were aiming for zero COVID-19 infection during China’s first multi-sport event, which opens Wednesday at the Olympic Sports Center in Xi’an, northwestern Shaanxi province. from China). Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony.

Analysts said that prevention of the National Games epidemic is more comprehensive and stringent than that of the Tokyo Olympics, and the closed-loop management system will likely create a standard for the Winter Olympics to follow. from Beijing.

As Fujian Province in eastern China sees an increase in the number of new virus cases, Xi’an is giving a final boost to the start of the games, which are expected to see 46,200 people participate, including artists, athletes, spectators, technicians, security guards, other staff and officials.

Gao Zhidan, deputy director of China’s State Sports General Administration, said on Tuesday that the Shaanxi administration and provincial government have always given top priority to the safety and health of participants and have never relaxed epidemic prevention.

Relevant authorities have formulated and improved epidemic prevention and control plans and measures covering delegations, technical officials, staff, competition areas and social gatherings, striving to achieve the goal of “zero infection,” Gao said.

Fang Guanghua, vice governor of Shaanxi and general secretary of the 14th National Games organizing committee, said organizers adhere to the principle of “one plan for a game, one plan for a group, one plan for a venue” to ensure zero COVID. -19.

The 14th National Games, which will be held September 15-27, are the first major comprehensive sporting event in China since the start of the pandemic. It is also China’s top-level sporting event ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics which kick off in the new year.

Under the state of emergency, the Tokyo Olympics recorded 430 cases of COVID-19, according to media reports.

Although the opening ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, the 14th National Games began on July 11 and there has not been a single infection under strict closed-loop measures.

The 14th National Games in Xi’an Photo: Wang Qi / GT

A Global Times reporter found that the Athletes’ Village and Media Center, along with other key venues, are under a closed management structure. After arriving at the airport or train station, athletes and media staff will be guided by staff through a special channel to designated buses, making “site-to-site” transport a closed loop.

A cell phone widget will also track a person’s COVID-19 test results, type of vaccination, daily body temperature recording. Scanning a QR code turns green when all three criteria meet the requirements.

Before arriving at the media village, reporters had to pass three negative nucleic acid tests within 14 days to activate the code green. On the evening of their arrival, the reporters underwent two consecutive nucleic acid tests, then once every 48 hours thereafter.

Cui, a journalist who had participated in coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the prevention of the epidemic in Xi’an is stricter than that in Tokyo. While there was also a COVID-19 prevention app and daily health record, there was no closed loop in Tokyo, and staff related to the Olympics can move freely wherever they want to go, increasing the risk of infection.

“There is no media village in Tokyo like here in Xi’an, journalists lived in scattered hotels, which prevented the organizers from forming effective controls? And even the entrance management of hotels did were no mandatory access rules, “Cui said, noting that” there were also no mandatory regulations on nucleic acid testing. “

Transportation for media in Tokyo was inconvenient and there were not enough designated cars. Each member of the media staff received 14 tickets for designated taxis, but that did not mean cutting ties with regular taxis, Cui said.

Ma Guanghui, deputy director of the Shaanxi Provincial Health Commission, said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 outbreak in Fujian will have limited impact on the safety and smooth running of the games, since all athletes are subject to a closed management protocol since Aug.6, and technical officials were asked to undergo home isolation for seven days before traveling to Xi’an.

Ma said Shaanxi and Fujian have established a communication mechanism that will provide relevant and timely information. The travel history of Fujian National Games personnel has been tracked since August 26. COVID-19 tests have been carried out on Fujian personnel who are already in Shaanxi.

People from Fujian who have passed the requirements will be allowed to participate in the games and will undergo two nucleic acid tests when they arrive in Xi’an and then once a day, Ma said.