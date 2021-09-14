Nicki Minaj ‘Forgives’ Boris Johnson Amid COVID-19 Vaccine Argument | Entertainment





Nicki Minaj will “forgive” Boris Johnson after admitting he doesn’t know his job. The 38-year-old rap star took to Twitter to message the British Prime Minister, after dismissing Nicki’s recent comments about the COVID-19 vaccine and confessing that he was unaware of her music . He said at a press conference: “I don’t know Nicki Minaj’s work as well as I probably should be, but I do know Nikki Kanani, Bexley’s GP superstar. “She will tell you that the vaccines are wonderful and that everyone should get them. So I prefer to listen to Nikki Kanani.” The chart-topping rap star then took to Twitter to respond to the Prime Minister’s comments. She said, using a British accent and a sarcastic tone: “Yes, hello Prime Minister, Boris, this is Nicki Minaj – I was just calling to tell you you were so amazing on the news this morning. British fact. I was I went to college there, I went to Oxford. “I went to school with Margaret Thatcher. And she told me so many beautiful things about you. I would love to send you my portfolio of my work, since you don’t know much about me, I am a big, big star in America. “ Nicki captioned the post, “Send this to the Prime Minister and let him know they lied to me. I forgive him. No one else. Only him.” The rapper previously revealed how she contracted COVID-19 and confirmed that she would miss the Met Gala on Monday (9/13/21), as she continued to “research” the vaccine. Nicki – who has an 11 month old son – wrote on Twitter: “I was getting ready for vmas then I shot a video and guess who got COVID? Do you know what it’s like not being able to kiss or hold Your little baby for more than a week? A baby who is only used to his mom? getting vaccinated Drake had just told me that he had contracted covid with THE VACCINE when it was boring. ) “ Nicki then questioned the idea that the vaccine alleviates the symptoms of the virus. She wrote in response to a follower: “Baby. That’s not true. I had exactly the same symptoms as ppl with that damn vaccine. (Sic)”

