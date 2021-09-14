Politics
Xis’ common prosperity will cost investors dear
Whichever way you look at it, the investment climate in China is undergoing a dramatic change.
Photo courtesy of Karolina Grabowsk via Pexels
A battle of investment titans broke out between George Soros, BlackRocks Larry Fink and Blackstones Steven Schwarzman. Soros said investing in China was not only going to be a losing proposition, but would pose a threat to U.S. national security. The Financial Time September 12 had the title Fears on no rule of law like investors clash over China’s business prospects. Meanwhile, the credit world is holding its collective breath as China’s largest real estate developer, Evergrande, inches closer to default on its $ 89 billion debt, much of it in dollar-dominated bonds. Some analysts believe the repercussions could be global.
The driving force behind all of this drama is China’s strongman Xi Jinping and where he is taking the economy and his nation.
An excellent in-depth read on this subject is the recently published The world upside down by Clyde Prestowitz. Not only do you get a first-class lesson in Chinese history, but also the best real-time understanding of US politics and its inability to understand Chinese intentions.
Xi has consolidated all the power in itself for life. There is now, for the very first time since Maos died, neither a second nor a third if he becomes incapable. There is no politburo advisory board with any authority, no criticism of the press or dissent on social media. Politics is a closed loop. Everyone is monitored by cameras linked to facial recognition by artificial intelligence. Some 300 key party members present themselves in plenary session and unanimously vote yes on what Xi tells them. He is a modern emperor incarnate. Hong Kong has been crushed and the influential free thought closed journal, its imprisoned journalists.
Soross’s observations are correct. He sees China building a muscular army, including a massive new nuclear capability, to challenge everyone in the South China Sea and beyond. Soross’s concern about Xis ‘policy regarding Taiwan can best be summed up by Xis’ own Remarks 2019 that the attempt to separate the island from the mainland would entail broken bodies and powdered bones. Comments not really well received by those looking for dialogue and less conflict on this country rich in semiconductors.
Investors, who already have lost half of their money in Goldman Sachs’ US-Chinese equity basket from their peak in early 2021, can at least take comfort in the fact that they’re not the only ones losing Xis’ wrath. Korean K-pop boy bands like BTS are also struggling. But so do luxury handbag makers, bling suppliers, Aston Martin, and other luxury car makers. It is difficult to achieve Xi’s new goal of common prosperity if you drive a vehicle that is worth more than an entire rural village. Princeling’s tech billionaires love Jack Ma were downsized and his hopes of Ant Group’s financial IPO were dashed on Xi’s orders.
Why all the talk about common prosperity? Probably because over 300 million Chinese live on less than $ 5 a day. The urban poor who earn more also suffer because of the high costs of housing, education and health care. About 60% of China’s wealth is in the hands of the one percent. It’s a Latin American inequality difficult to understand in a socialist company with or without Chinese characteristics.
For investors, the absurdly opaque nature of all foreign ownership in Chinese companies creates insecurity. These so-called variable interest entities put a layer of selfish fictitious distance between owners and their equity. In America, if a Chinese citizen wants to buy a share of Apple, he is free to do so. His rights are the same as those of any other shareholder. Do you want to invest in Alibaba or Tencent? You must do this through a shell company listed in the Cayman Islands. You have no rights because your shares are not really registered. To add insult to injury, Chinese regulators have threatened to investigate the deals.
How this uncertainty will be resolved is everyone’s guess. Some, like Ark investor Cathie Wood and trillion dollar company Invesco, think they can guess what Xi is thinking and therefore buy into companies he might prefer such as surveillance equipment or a store. technology used for facial recognition by AI. Others will simply rely on inside information that will be peddled by people close to or claiming to be close to Xi. In the past, predicting what was on the minds of emperors was reserved for mystics, not stock analysts.
Whichever way you look at it, the investment climate in China is undergoing a dramatic change. The days of cutting edge technological advances (Huawei), or online lending platforms (PPDAI group), or even delivery applications (Ele.me) are surely numbered. Every sizeable company is now required to have a Member of the Communist Party (PCC) either on its board of directors or in the workshop, to represent not the interests of the workers themselves, but the party itself. How this differs from the old transport and sanitation companies with the Mafia as silent partners is beyond me.
Ultimately with mountains of government domestic debt, an expansionary foreign policy based on even more debt (the Belt and Road Initiative), formerly private companies in debt and now a man very worried about the amount of makeup and eyeliner on pop idols, the investment landscape seems mired in haze.
On this one, I’m long Soros and short BlackRock and all the other institutions that would invest funds in China. Looking at China’s 5,000-year history (of which the CCP is just a small piece), one man rule never ended well.
