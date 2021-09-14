Report: Turkey looks away from Muslim Brotherhood and seeks renewed relations with Gaddafi’s sons





The Al Monitor website said Turkey is now relaunching its approach in Libya by involving family members of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and his supporters in its calculation, after hhaving loosened its close ties with the Muslim Brotherhood in order to normalize its relations with the major players in the Arab world. On September 5, the Libyan authorities released from prison Saadi Gaddafi, one of Gaddafi’s sons, as well as other prisoners including Ahmed Ramadan, known as the right-hand man of the late Libyan leader. Al Monitor said Turkey appears to have played a role in his release, saying that after his release from a Tripoli prison, Gaddafi immediately flew to Istanbul by private jet. A Libyan source close to the case told Al-Monitor that Gaddafi then left Istanbul for Cairo. Why he did not fly directly to Cairo raised question marks. According to the Libyan source speaking to AL Monitor, the Turkish authorities considered that a direct flight from Tripoli to Cairo was unsafe, so the parties organized a connecting flight via Istanbul in coordination with the Turkish authorities. While the type of security concerns that would emerge from a direct private flight to Cairo from Tripoli remain uncertain, Gaddafi’s departure for Istanbul clearly underscored Turkey’s role in the process. This role will likely be noted as Turkey’s good faith in the Libyan political process. Prior to 2011, Turkey had excellent relations with Libya. In the midst of discussions on a possible international intervention in the popular uprisings in the country, the late Gaddafi was still optimistic about the prospects for supporting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Yet despite his previous opposition to a NATO operation in Libya, Erdogan quickly turned around. He allowed the operation to be headquartered in Turkey’s Aegean province of Izmir and quickly became a major player in the Libyan proxy war. Although the fall of the former Libyan rulers was swift in the midst of the NATO operation in 2011, the Gaddafi family will likely play a role in Libya’s future. Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, brother of Saadis who was widely regarded as his father’s successor, told the New York Times in July that he believed his movement could restore the country’s lost unity. When the Biden administration objected to his return to politics saying Seif Gaddafi was a war criminal, the Supreme Council of the Libyan Tribes lamented the administration’s declaration as gross interference in Libyan sovereignty. Revising its options in Libya with the aim of securing its economic and political interests, Ankara cannot ignore this possibility. These interests include safeguarding the controversial military cooperation and maritime delimitation agreements that Ankara signed with the government in Tripoli. Realizing that its Tripoli-based allies would not be able to protect Turkey’s interests on their own and that the situation on the ground would be more volatile after the December 24 presidential elections, Ankara is now seeking to diversify its allies.

