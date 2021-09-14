PM calls for report on disappointing cantonment council election results – Pakistan





Posted on September 14, 2021 at 11:31 p.m.

PM expresses anger at disappointing results of recent cantonment council elections

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has requested a report on the defeat in the cantonment council elections of Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Multan.

According to reports, the prime minister held an emergency meeting on the results of the recent cantonment council elections. The meeting discussed the results of the recent elections held in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Multan and exchanged views on other issues relating to the elections.

Prime Minister Khan has expressed his anger at the defeat in mega-cities such as Rawalpindi, Multan and Peshawar. He also ordered senior party leaders to finalize a detailed report to highlight the causes of the defeats in major cities in the elections.

It was also reported that party leaders would write a report to highlight the reasons for the defeat. The report may include candidate selections and the behavior of the party leadership towards voters.

Earlier Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Pakistan’s chief organizer Tehreek-e-Insaf Saifullah Niazi called Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan requested an analytical report on the election defeat in three Punjab cantonment councils during the meeting.

Sources said the prime minister requested an immediate report on the PTI’s defeat in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan in the recently concluded cantonment council elections.

Prime Minister Imran also said the reasons for the defeat and those responsible for the results should be identified. The prime minister also requested a report on ticket distribution, the election campaign and other factors behind the defeat.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister also expressed his satisfaction with the success of the election of the Board of Directors of Gujranwala Cantt.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf emerged victorious with 60 seats, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won 59 seats, according to unofficial results. The independents remain third with 55 seats.

The Pakistani People’s Party could win 17 seats. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) won 10 seats and Jamaat-e-Islami won seven seats. The National Awami Party (ANP) and the Balochistan Awami Party each won two seats.

