Tory rebellion doesn’t derail Boris Johnson’s health and welfare tax hike





B oris Johnson saw his majority in the House of Commons reduced as several Tory MPs opposed his $ 12 billion tax hike to pay for health and social care. The Health and Social Care Tax Bill cleared the Commons for third reading by 307 votes to 251, majority 56. A total of 10 Tory MPs rebelled to oppose the legislation, including former ministers Esther McVey and Sir Christopher Chope, while many others abstained. The prime ministers’ working majority of ’83 was removed, but the unrest among his backbenchers was nowhere near enough to derail the legislation, which will help implement his plans to increase by 1 , 25 percentage point of national insurance from April 2022. The levy will also affect the income of workers over the retirement age from April 2023. READ MORE The policy breaks Mr Johnson’s 2019 election manifesto pledge not to raise taxes. Speaking at third reading, Treasury Minister Jesse Norman welcomed the landmark bill and insisted: government fund its vision for the future of health care and social services in this country to more long term. But Tory MP John Baron (Basildon and Billericay), speaking earlier today, expressed concern about the haste with which the policy is being implemented and suggested the move could stifle an economic recovery . He said his party had previously called national insurance a tax on jobs, adding: The Prime Minister (Boris Johnson) in 2002, when speaking from the backbench when opposing to the increase in Labor, called it regressive. He was right then, I’m afraid he was wrong to introduce this tax increase on national insurance contributions now. He continued: It will cost jobs, it will lead to lower wages and higher prices. Tory MP Richard Drax (South Dorset) urged the government to cut taxes instead of favoring Labor. He said: “Singer Labor by spending billions of pounds that we cannot afford will not fool the electorate for long.” The NHS has become a religion. No one dares to take his name. But a radical overhaul of health benefits is essential if we are not to pour money into a black hole. We’ve heard that expression many times today, it’s a bottomless pit. Without reform, this money, well intentioned by the Government, will disappear. He noted that employment has returned to pre-pandemic levels, with a million vacant positions, so now is not the time to raise taxes. He continued: Every instinct screams at me to lower them. Because if we lower them, we get more money. It’s a fact. There is no doubt that social services and the NHS need more money, but with that, as I said, reform has to come. Tory backbench Craig Mackinlay (South Thanet), another of the rebels, said: The government should be applauded for finally thinking about these things, but I think we should not rush just yet. My sadness is that we are just hitting the tax leverage. This is not what the Conservatives are doing. We will end up with tax taking at the highest level of GDP in 70 years. He said the increase in a tax on jobs, something we want a lot, seems to be rather bizarre, adding: I am very concerned that this is going to be a waste of money. I’m very impressed. And I will not be supporting the government tonight. Former Tory Minister John Redwood urged: Don’t kill the recovery and you’ll get the money. Former Labor Minister DameMargaret Hodge (Barking) said there are a multitude of better ways to fund health and social services. She added: Put a dime on income tax and equalize dividend and income tax rates at $ 13 billion. Equalize capital gains and income tax rates $ 14 billion. Or, as academics suggest, close the unfair gaps in national insurance by extending it entirely, not just the levy, all to all investment income and active retirees $ 12 billion. Conservative Health and Social Services Committee Chairman Jeremy Hunt said: Opposition from parties opposed to this bill stands no scrutiny. Shadow Treasury Minister James Murray said: This government is planning a tax hike that it says will go to social care for low-paid social workers themselves. The truth is, this is a tax on workers and their jobs. SNP economy spokeswoman Alison Thewliss added: These proposals are a tax on the poorest workers in this country. They are completely unjustifiable on this basis, it is disproportionate, it is unfair. The bill will be the subject of further consideration by the Lords at a later date.

