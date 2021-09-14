UN to report on human rights in Xinjiang despite China’s lack of access

The senior UN human rights official regretted Monday that she failed to secure a visit to Xinjiang three months after she said she planned to verify reports of alleged violations by China against Uyghurs and other minority groups.

Michelle Bachelet, who is the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, has commissioned an independent report on conditions in the region – based on available evidence – and suggests that it will be published, if she reaches or not to conduct its own inspection.

At the summit of the 48th session of the Human Rights Council on September 13, Bachelet hinted that she was closely following a new “action plan” on human rights released by China – a member of the newly elected council – to address environmental issues and responsible business practices.

Concluding her reference to China, she added, “I regret that I am unable to report progress in my efforts to seek meaningful access to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

“In the meantime, my office is finalizing its assessment of the information available on allegations of serious human rights violations in this region, with a view to making it public by the end of the year.

The Chinese government initially denied the existence of mass detention centers in the country’s northwest, where independent researchers and investigative reports indicate that nearly 2 million Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim members ethnic minority groups remain interned against their will.

The vast facilities were later confirmed by Beijing as “re-education” camps, which it claims to use as part of a protracted counterterrorism campaign to “de-radicalize” and assimilate its Muslim population.

In July, a government white paper declared that conditions in Xinjiang were not only better and its people happier than before, but that the region was also experiencing a “period of optimal development” thanks to the Chinese Communist Party and its leader. , Xi Jinping.

At the start of the previous Human Rights Council session in June, Bachelet first expressed his desire to personally assess conditions in Xinjiang, “especially since reports of serious human rights violations of man continue to emerge “.

Bachelet, who also spoke about conditions in Hong Kong, said she hoped to complete the inspection before the end of the year. The Chinese government criticized the UN official for “making the wrong remarks.”

China’s Foreign Ministry said it had previously invited Bachelet to visit China and Xinjiang, but outlined its conditions for granting access.

“We have made our position clear on several occasions. The visit must be friendly in order to promote exchanges and cooperation, and not to conduct an investigation under the presumption of guilt,” the ministry spokesman told reporters. , Zhao Lijian.

“We oppose any political manipulation and the use of this issue to put pressure on China,” he added.

China continues to deny reports of human rights abuses in the region, which it claims are fabricated lies. Observers have noted Xinjiang’s sensitivity to China at a time when the country is carefully preparing its image ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, an event that has the potential to give China a significant victory in soft power.

Last week, more than 200 human rights groups called on companies such as NBC and the BBC to cancel agreements to broadcast next year’s Beijing “Genocide Games”. In an open letter to senior leaders, activists said broadcasters “were at serious risk of being complicit in China’s plan to” wash away sport “from serious and aggravated human rights violations and embolden actions Chinese authorities “.