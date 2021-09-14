Pakistan will recognize the Taliban government when it fulfills its promise to defend human rights (sent to the United States)





Pakistani Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan. APPAsad Majeed Khan says Pakistan has expressed its expectations that everyone’s rights should be respected. The envoy added that “instead of making give and take on these issues, what is really important right now is to avoid a humanitarian crisis.” The ambassador said Pakistan’s role as an ally in the decimation of Al Qaeda and in the peace negotiations in Afghanistan should be taken into consideration.

WASHINGTON: Pakistan is monitoring the ability of the new Taliban government in Afghanistan to deliver on human rights commitments and promises it made to the international community before granting it recognition, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan said.

“That the Taliban really honor these (commitments) is their call,” the Pakistani envoy said in an interview with The Washington Diplomat, an independent monthly newspaper that serves the diplomatic community in the US capital.

“But we basically set our expectations, which is that we want everyone’s rights to be respected,” he said, when asked under what conditions Pakistan would recognize the Taliban government.

“We want Afghan territory not to be used against any other country, including Pakistan. We want human rights and women’s rights to be preserved.”

At the same time, Ambassador Khan said Pakistan believes that “instead of making give and take on these issues, what is really important at the moment is to avoid a humanitarian crisis” .

“At the moment,” he said, “what’s really important is not to let things fall apart. Obviously there is a new reality, which is a government under Taliban. “

“The international community must make a choice: between getting involved and that does not necessarily mean recognition and abandonment.

Responding to a question about Islamabad-Washington relations, he said since September 11, Pakistan has essentially been seen through the prism of Afghanistan.

“I can tell you that today we are on the same side in terms of interests and expectations in Afghanistan: the United States wants to see the conflict end; this is also what we want. And we would like to see what Afghanistan wins has made over the past decades are preserved. “

Asked about the impression in the United States that Pakistan supports extremist groups, Ambassador Khan said a thorough examination of the facts was needed.

“Pakistan has been a partner and a close ally in the decimation of Al Qaeda and in setting up the peace negotiations (on Afghanistan),” he said, saying it was regrettable that Pakistan be associated with a lot of negative news.

Regarding Indo-Pakistani relations, he said: “Unfortunately, we have a government in India which is fundamentalist and ideological, which believes in unilateralism and which has unfortunately rejected all our peaceful overtures.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan publicly extended his hand of friendship to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, noting that he had chosen to indulge in military adventurism.

“The situation in Kashmir continues to be very bad. Pakistan wants to resolve all its differences through engagement and dialogue. Our two countries have no other choice but peace,” he said.

The envoy’s remarks came as the United States made it clear to Pakistan that it does not want the country to recognize the Taliban government until it grants women their rights and allows Afghans who wish to leave the country to do so.

Pakistan, however, had already indicated earlier that although it welcomes the “peaceful” transfer of power in Afghanistan, it will not take a unilateral decision to recognize the Taliban government.

In a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shortly after the Taliban came to power, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan would remain engaged with Washington and other international partners in promoting efforts to support a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

“Pakistan will not take unilateral decision to accept Taliban government […] we are in contact with other countries and will take a decision in agreement with the world powers, ”he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/370535-pakistan-will-recognise-taliban-govt-when-it-honours-pledge-to-uphold-human-rights-envoy-to-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos