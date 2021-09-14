Politics
Tenali artists make Modi statue from scrap metal
Guntur: Artists from Tenali Town, Guntur District, made a 14-foot-tall statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi out of scrap metal.
Following the order given by an organization based in Bangalore, Katuri Venkateswara Rao, his son Ravinchandra with the cooperation of 15 other workers made the statue in two months. They worked day and night to make the statue. They obtained scrap metal used to make statues in Vijayawada, Guntur and Hyderabad.
The statue will be delivered on Wednesday for installation in Bangalore on the occasion of Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17th.
Speaking to “The Hans India”, Katuri Venkateswara Rao, who runs Surya Silpasala in the town of Tenali, said that for five generations they have been making statues. He said, earlier they made a 10ft statue of Mahatma (Dhyana Gandhi) for the purpose of world records.
Previously, he had organized an exhibition of statues at Ravindrabharati in Hyderabad. He said they make the exact face and body shape for the scrap metal or bronze statues.
He further added that the company had requested to get Narendra Modi’s exact face and shape because he is prestigious for the organization. He said, they assured that they would deliver the statue, if the statue gets the exact shape of Narendra Modi and added that it is also a prestigious issue for them.
Tenali MP Annabathuni Sivakumar visited Surya Silapasala and inspected the statue and appreciated Katuri Venkatewara Rao, her son Venkateswara Rao for making Narendra Modi statue out of scrap metal.
He similarly said that the leaders of various parties and the general public have visited and examined the statue of Narendra Modi.
