



Amraiz Khan Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit Lahore Today, PTI sources said on Tuesday.

They said the prime minister was angry at the defeat in the Lahore cantonment council elections and that a briefing in this regard would be given to the prime minister by the authorities concerned.

Apart from this, an important briefing on the construction and rehabilitation of the city will be given during the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit to Lahore today.

Commissioner Lahore, Captain (ret’d) Muhammad Usman and DG LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar will brief the Chief Minister of Punjab on Lahore’s development plans tomorrow.

The LDA Engineering Wing prepared a presentation on the Lahore development package of over 25 billion rupees. Presentations will be given on 25 billion projects for the new ADL mega project.

Commissioner Lahore will make a presentation on the Rs 2.5 billion review project in Lahore. The LDA and the Board of Commissioners have prepared a presentation to be made to the Prime Minister which will be presented in eight clubs today. Parliamentarians and party

officials were unhappy with the PTI’s defeat in the Lahore Cantonment Council elections and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s failure to demand a report.

According to PTI sources, the defeat in the Lahore Cantonment Council elections was due to internal differences within the party.

Due to internal differences, the electoral campaign was not able to run smoothly. Parliamentarians and party officials are unhappy with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for a report on the failed elections. PTI Central Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry will also address Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to travel to Lahore on Wednesday to get responses from party officials and parliamentarians on the cantonment council elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/pm-due-in-lahore-today/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos