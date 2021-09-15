Trump told Pence they would no longer be friends if the Vice President did not overturn the election because he is 5 years old





In the days following the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol, a narrative emerged in which longtime Donald Trump stool Mike Pence was hailed as some sort of hero for refusing to overturn the results. the 2020 election. Despite relentless pressure from the then president to block Joe Bidens’ electoral victory, which alternately involved cuddling and intimidating the vice president and saying to him: You can either step into the History as a patriot, or going down in history as a cat, Pence officially certified the results after a short interlude in which Trump supporters threatened to kill him.

But it turns out that Pence got very close to overthrowing democracy on behalf of his boss. According to Peril, a new book released next week by veteran journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Pence, in its own account, has done everything it can to try to stop the certification of free and fair elections. By CNN:

Even though he ultimately stood up to Trump, Peril reveals that after four years of abject loyalty, he struggled with the decision. Woodward and Costa write that Pence contacted Dan Quayle, who had been George HW Bush’s vice president, for advice.

Repeatedly, Pence asked if there was anything he could do. Mike, you have no flexibility on this. Nothing. Zero. Forget. Put it away, Quayle told him. Pence pressed again. You don’t know the position I’m in, he said, according to the authors. I know your position, Quayle replied. I also know what the law is. You listen to the parliamentarian. That’s all you do. You have no power.

When it apparently became clear to Pence that he couldn’t, in fact, reverse the election results, he still reportedly went to great lengths to explain to Trump that he really wanted to be a good little soldier, saying : I did all I could and then some to find a way around this. This obsequiousness, without action, was obviously not enough for Trump, who had also tried to convince Pence by appealing to what he believed to be everyone’s secret desire to be an authoritarian dictator. If these people say you have the power, wouldn’t you want it? Trump asked, apparently referring to the MAGA crowd gathered on Pennsylvania Avenue. I wouldn’t want one person to have that authority, Pence replied. But wouldn’t it be almost cool to have that power? Trump asked, again betraying his admiration for autocrats.

It was after Pence stood firm, according to Woodward and Costa, that Trump resorted to threats in the schoolyard. You don’t understand, Mike, said Trump. You can do it. I don’t want to be your friend anymore if you don’t do this. The next day, on the morning of January 6, he allegedly called Pence and said, “If you don’t, I picked the wrong man four years ago, adding: You’re going to pass out. It was apparently sometime after that that Trump tried the pussy line on Pence, which obviously didn’t have the effect he hoped for.

The Washington Post reports that Peril also contains the news that General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was legitimately terrified that the president was mad enough to start a war with China just for the sake of it. shit.

In two secret phone calls, General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, assured his Chinese counterpart, General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army, that the United States would not hit not. by Milleys review of information suggesting that the Chinese believed the United States was preparing to attack. This belief, the authors write, was based on tensions over military exercises in the South China Sea, and compounded by Trump’s belligerent rhetoric towards China.

General Li, I want to assure you that the US government is stable and that everything will be fine, Milley told him. We are not going to attack or conduct kinetic operations against you. In the book review, Milley went so far as to commit to alerting his counterpart in the event of a US attack, pointing to the report they had made through a back door channel. General Li, you and I have known each other for five years now. If I was going to attack, I will call you ahead. It won’t be a surprise.

In the second call, made to respond to Chinese fears about the events of January 6, Li was not so easily appeased, even after Milley promised him: We are 100 percent stable. Everything is fine. But democracy can sometimes be botched. Li remained shaken, and Milley, who did not relay the conversation to Trump, according to the book, understood why. The then 62-year-old president chosen by Trump in 2018 believed the president suffered mental decline after the election, the authors write, an opinion he shared with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) During a phone call on January. 8. He agreed with his assessment that Trump was unstable, according to a call transcript obtained by the authors.

