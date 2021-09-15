Merkel wants to add Balkan countries to EU to counter Turkish influence





Belgrade- The announcement Tuesday by German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the integration of the Western Balkans into the European Union was in the camp’s “total geostrategic interest” to counter the influence of other powers reflected Merkel’s desire to limit the role of Turkey in these countries. On Tuesday, Merkel concluded a trip that began in Serbia on Monday, one of her last trips abroad before stepping down following the September 26 elections. After meeting Serbian President Alexander Vusic in Belgrade, the German Chancellor said: “We in the European Union are mainly members of the European Union. We must always keep in mind that we have a global strategic interest in accepting these countries into the European Union. Angela Merkel: The integration of the Balkans into the union makes it possible to counter the influence of other powers “We can see the recession in the Balkans and the influence of many parts of the world,” he added. “We must always remember the geostrategic importance of the conformity of these countries with the European Union,” he added. While the Balkans have historically been a struggle for influence between the West and Russia, Turkey’s influence in the region has become increasingly apparent in recent years, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan using a number of factors to develop there. Turkey is especially used to including these countries in the camp of European countries, to extend its influence in the Balkans and to close the door to their access. In Tirana, Merkel will meet on Tuesday with the leaders of six countries in the region: Albania, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Serbia. These six countries have started the process of reconciliation with the European Union, but they have each come in different ways on the path to joining the alliance. The leaders in the race for European membership between these countries are Serbia and Montenegro, which started merger talks several years ago. In March 2020, the European Union gave the green light to start talks with North Macedonia and Albania, but those talks have not yet started. As for Bosnia and Kosovo, they do not yet have the status of candidate for membership of the Union. Merkel agreed that these countries would have “a long way to go” to join the EU one day. The public believe that they have taken advantage of the instability of Brussels over the years to join the EU and made it their backyard to gain a foothold in Europe. Turkey managed to slowly infiltrate the institutions and communities of the Balkans on the basis of the historic colonial complex that existed in the region decades before the Ottoman Empire, but it has also invested well in the EU. Loyalty to Ankara and to others is a Turkish sphere of influence that ignores its eastern borders, allowing it to entrench and infiltrate Islamic currents. During a ceremony at the Turkish presidential palace in the presence of Erdogan and his guest, the Albanian, the two countries signed a number of agreements covering several areas, including a joint political declaration on the establishment of a high-level strategic cooperation council. . Prime Minister Eddie Rama. Since a protocol was signed for the restoration of the historic Ottoman Corsunlu Mosque in the Albanian city of Ashcodera, bilateral agreements have also been concluded in the areas of health, education and religious affairs.

