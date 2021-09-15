Trump denounces Facebook for protecting Elite, following scathing report





Former President Donald Trump slams Facebook for secretly protecting his so-called Elite, following scathing report that revealed there is a group of 5.8 million users who do not have to follow the rules of social media sites.

A Wall St. Journal survey released on Monday found that high-profile Facebook users are exempt from some or all of the site’s rules, through a system called cross check or XCheck.

The program was originally designed to serve as a measure of the quality control of actions against such users, such as politicians, journalists or celebrities. However, now it allows those same users to post posts that contain harassment, inciting violence or other offenses that would punish other users by banning or deleting posts.

Trump, who is suing Facebook and other Big Tech websites for censorship, ”slammed the company in light of the new revelations on Tuesday.

So it is now determined in a major Wall Street Journal article that Facebook is secretly protecting its so-called “Elite” by exempting them from the rules, he said in a statement. Facebook and Big Tech are so corrupt (“unlocked boxes” etc), it should help my lawsuit against Big Tech and those people who hate America.

While Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has publicly stated that Facebook puts all of its users on an equal footing with its rules and regulations, Monday’s report shows otherwise.

The XCheck system allowed users such as international football star Neymar da Silva Santos Jnior to post an article that included a nude photo and the name of a woman who accused him of rape. His account was whitelisted, preventing moderators from immediately removing the post, allowing tens of millions of people to view the inappropriate content.

According to Facebook’s operational guidelines, users who post unauthorized nude photos should have their accounts deleted. In Neymar’s case, a review kept his account active.

In June 2020, then-President Trump published an article that said When the looting begins, the shooting begins. An automated system reported that the post was most likely in breach of platform rules, typically forcing it to be removed after someone reported the post. However, outside of the XCheck program, Trumps post remained in place and Zuckerberg later revealed that he called to keep it online.

Trump was part of the XCheck system until his suspension from the platform this year.

In 2019, Facebook knew the practice was not publicly defensible, the report revealed, citing an internal review of whitelisting practices.

We don’t actually do what we say we do publicly, the review reportedly said, calling Facebook’s actions a breach of trust.

Unlike the rest of our community, these people can violate our standards without any consequences.

In 2020, XCheck had at least 5.8 million top users, including Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Senator Elizabeth Warren, Candace Owens, Zuckerberg, and Doug the Pug. The survey found that most Facebook employees were able to add newsworthy, influential or popular, or at risk users for public relations to the XCheck program, with at least 45 teams within it. company involved in the whitelist.

Users who have been whitelisted would generally not be notified that they are now likely to receive special treatment on the site.

Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone told The Wall St Journal that the system was designed for an important reason: to create an extra step so that we can accurately enforce content policies that may require better understanding.

This extra step, however, allowed posts that violated Facebook’s rules to be viewed more than 16.4 billion times before being deleted, according to internal documents reviewed by the Wall St. Journal.

Stone said Facebook is working to phase out whitelisted accounts, defending the company’s public communications on the system. It comes more than three years after the company first recognized the flaws in the system and claimed there was no special protection for any group. That same year, Zuckerberg estimated that Facebook was wrong about about 10% of content removal decisions.

The XCheck system has faced backlash internally at Facebook, according to the survey. In 2019, a note from Facebook researchers titled The Political White List Contradicts Facebook’s Fundamentals, called out the system saying the company knowingly exposed users to disinformation.

In response to the memo, Samid Chakrabarti, a former executive who led Facebook’s civic team, spoke out against the whitelist.

One of the fundamental reasons I joined FB is that I believe in its potential to be a deeply democratizing force that enables everyone to have an equal civic voice, he said. So having different speaking rules for different people is very confusing for me.

Facebook did not immediately respond to The Posts’ request for comment.

