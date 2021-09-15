Logan Paul criticizes Jimmy Kimmel for a “lame” Donald Trump joke: “F ** k you!”





YouTube star Logan Paul is not happy with Jimmy Kimmel after the late-night TV host made particularly inflammatory comments about him on air.

Logan Paul was, at one point, the most hated influencer on the internet. This, in itself, is no secret. After his hit in Japan, the YouTuber issued an apology that instantly became a meme and seemed to pull out for a moment before slowly reverting to content creation.

Paul’s older brother has since made a comeback. The former Viner became a professional boxer amid his feud with former rival KSI, and even touched gloves with undefeated champion Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, alongside his budding NFT / crypto empire.

Before all of that, however, Logan appeared on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel, where he talked about everything from growing up as a YouTube superstar to losing 15% of his testicle … but three years later, Kimmel has had decidedly negative comments towards the influencer.

Jimmy Kimmel calls Logan Paul one of the “worst people” in the world

In an episode of his September 10 show, Kimmel notably put Logan Paul in the same group as former United States President Donald Trump, while discussing Trump’s upcoming comment for the September 11 fight between Evander. Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.

“Between Logan Paul and Donald Trump, boxing is once again the number one source of income for the worst people in the world,” Kimmel said.

Logan Paul is apparently not very happy with this statement. The YouTuber brought up the issue during a September 14 episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, where he wasn’t mince words about his feelings about it.

(Kimmel’s commentary starts at 9:54 a.m.)

Logan Paul responds to Jimmy Kimmel’s comments

“You’re making a ** fucking hole, Jimmy Kimmel!” Paul raged. “Honestly Jimmy fuck you bro!” I’m not – no, fuck that! How are you about to invite me on the show, and have cordial, friendly, family relations, and then a year and a half later – when, by the way, I’m fine … fuck, Jimmy Kimmel! “

“This is the most bad shit for me,” he continued. “It sucks. Your writers were so lacking in content and creativity that they had to make a joke on Paul?”

(Topic starts at 12:05)

It’s unclear whether or not Kimmel will react to Logan’s strong statement about it, but it’s clear the “Maverick” isn’t taking that slight stance. (Who knows, maybe he’ll challenge Kimmel to a boxing match for some more content.)

