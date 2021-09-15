Source at 218News: Turkey transfers its mercenaries from Al-Wattia to Mitiga base in Tripoli

A source told 218News on Monday that Turkish military forces at the Mitiga base oversaw the transfer of Syrian mercenary fighters from the Al-Wattia base in the southwest to the Mitiga base in Tripoli.

Dozens of buses, accompanied by four-wheel drive vehicles for the commanders, and some protection, were seen as they prepared to leave the Mitiga base, before entering, carrying Syrian fighters and Turkish.

The process of transferring mercenaries from Al-Wattia and bringing them to the Mitiga base coincided with the landing of two Turkish A400 cargo planes at the Al-Wattia base on Sunday afternoon.

The source revealed that reports were circulating that Tunisian authorities initially stipulated the withdrawal of mercenary fighters from the Al-Wattia base, in exchange for the reopening of land ports with Libya, which are still closed so far. .

This development came two days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the Association of Turkish Businessmen and Industrialists, in which he said he was committed to the presence of his country’s forces in Libya, and that the credit for what Turkey has accomplished is due to several factors, including the military factor, ignoring all local and international appeals that demand the departure of all foreign forces and mercenaries as well as the creation of an appropriate environment for the holding of elections on their scheduled date, at the end of this year, in accordance with the roadmap approved by the members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunisia at the end of 2020.