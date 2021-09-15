Aid to Taliban-led Afghanistan poses dilemma for the West

GENEVA / BEIJING / NEW DELHI – Members of the United Nations pledged more than $ 1.2 billion in aid to Afghanistan to tackle the humanitarian crisis in that country, but many countries are reluctant to support the country at the risk of legitimizing the Taliban regime.

The halt in aid from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank plunged the economy of one of the poorest countries in the world into deep paralysis, made worse by the lack of economic policy during the month that followed the capture of Kabul by the Taliban.

A severe liquidity shortage forced banks to shut down or limit withdrawals and spiked inflation. Uncertainty and economic hardship are among the factors that have pushed more than 100,000 people to leave the country.

The pledges came from 96 countries attending a meeting in Geneva on Monday over the UN’s “flash request” for $ 606 million to help the country get through the last four months of the year.

But emergency aid “will not solve the problem if the Afghan economy collapses,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, stressing the liquidity shortage. About $ 10 billion in foreign assets held by the Afghan central bank abroad have been frozen, mostly by the United States

The poverty rate in Afghanistan, which now stands at 72%, could reach 97% by mid-2022, according to the United Nations Development Program. One in three Afghans does not know where their next meal will come from, according to the UN.

Prospects for improvement under a Taliban government appear slim.

“The Taliban demand that farmers provide three good meals a day, with meat, for free,” said a tribal leader near the Tajik border, in a state where many poor farmers grow mainly wheat and rice. The group has also started to claim 10% of farmers’ income.

“Life becomes more difficult under the Taliban regime. A lot of people have fled out of the country, ”he said.

Fitch Solutions lowered its growth forecast for Afghanistan last month from an expansion of 0.4% to a contraction of 9.7% this fiscal year, and expects a further decline for fiscal 2022, citing the loss of international support and the risk of hyperinflation due to currency weakening.

While the ministries under the “interim” administration started functioning last week, the Ministry of Information and Culture is said to have only around 70% staff, a situation which is not helped by the he Taliban continued hostility towards members of the former government.

But Guterres stressed that the Taliban’s cooperation is vital in providing aid, and said they offered to support those efforts.

The group, in a bid to convince the international community, had promised to respect women’s rights and ensure the safety of those involved in the former government, but there have already been numerous reports of violence by the group against the Afghans.

And the senior officials list announced last week included a minister on the FBI’s and others’ most wanted list under US sanctions, without any women or minorities.

These developments have not encouraged Western countries to open their wallets, as concerns remain that negotiating with the Taliban over large-scale economic support or asset thawing could lead to eventual recognition of his government.

The exclusion cabinet was “not the right signal for international cooperation,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

“Words are not enough. We have to see action,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the UN.

The $ 64 million aid announced by the United States has sparked skepticism in the country.

“Is it the policy of the United States of America to take hard-earned taxpayer money and pay terrorist organizations? Representative Scott Perry asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs. Blinken responded that the money will go to nonprofits and UN agencies.

Meanwhile, neighboring Pakistan rushed to deliver relief supplies to Afghanistan. Qatar – which like Pakistan is in close contact with the Taliban – has urged the international community to provide “unconditional” support.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pledged at a virtual meeting of foreign ministers last week to donate 3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine. He pledged a total of 200 million yuan ($ 31 million) in supplies, including food, winter supplies, and medicine.

Beijing is also taking action through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which includes Russia and the countries of Central Asia. The bloc is expected to hold a two-day summit from Thursday in Tajikistan, which Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to attend virtually.

China engages with the Taliban and supports Afghanistan’s recovery in part to avoid instability that could send Islamic extremists across its border into Xinjiang. The People’s Liberation Army is participating in joint counterterrorism exercises in the Orenburg region of southern Russia, which began on Sunday.