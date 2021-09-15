Report: If Trump shows up in 2024, Melania will be by his side, despising him as usual





One of the big myths of Donald Trump’s presidency is that Melania Trump was some sort of victim who deserved our sympathy. In fact, the first lady was as horrible a person as her husband; the woman peddled her racist childbirth conspiracy theory about Barack Obama, sported a jacket that read I Really Dont Care. Do you? visiting the victims of his family separation policy and, as we learned earlier this week, made even less fun of the violent insurgency that took place last January than previously thought.

The only thing that seems true about Melania, however, is that she seems to despise her husband as much as the rest of us. While she made it clear some time ago that the compromises she made by marrying the guy were worth it, she obviously hates him and, in the words of writer Dan Amira, is waiting. [him] to die. And while we also know that she hated her time in the White House, a new report suggests that Shell reluctantly accepts the whole thing if Trump decides to run again in 2024, which he has threatened to do. By policy:

As former President Donald Trump crisscrosses the country promoting his MAGA brand, his wife, Melania Trump, has shown little sign of enthusiasm for returning to politics. But relatives say the former first lady would support her husband if he ran another White House run. Yes [Trump] short, it will be there. She will not have her own gatherings, an adviser said. But has she already done it?

That’s not to say that she’s happy to be returning to Washington, given, again, how much she seemed to absolutely hate being the first lady and all the responsibilities that came with it. In fact, according to her ex-chief of staff’s new book, she couldn’t even bother to stay conscious on election night 2020.

The end of her husband’s term underlined her unease with the national political scene. According to her former chief of staff Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump spent part of election night 2020 asleep as her husband worried about vote counts and network coverage as he snuggled up with advisers at the White House. I knocked several times, soft at first but harder with each attempt, Grisham wrote, according to new material from his upcoming book Ill Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House. I finally opened the bedroom door to find Melania Trump was sound asleep.

Melania Trump and Grisham were at former President Trumps Mar-a-Lago’s club the night before. They got up late to prepare for election night and got up early to vote, then returned to Washington, DC. But Grisham was still surprised that she went to bed. I now knew how much sleep meant to her, but still couldn’t imagine being asleep at a time like this, she wrote. Maybe she thought someone would wake her up if Trump won.

