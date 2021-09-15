Jokowi visits his village, this blacksmith named Joko Widodo gets memories from the president

KOMPAS.com – Joko Widodo, blacksmith from the hamlet of Ngledok, village of Segaran, district of Delanggu, Kabupaten Klaten, Central Java, felt nervous as he was about to meet the number one person in Indonesia.

He didn’t expect to be able to meet face to face and talk with him for a while. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

“Wow, it’s fun meeting the president. I didn’t expect the president to visit this village. I feel happy, I’m so excited that I cry,” he said on Tuesday ( 9/14/2021).

Monday (9/13/2021), President Jokowi visit the village of Segaran to review the vaccination door to door.

After speaking with the president, Joko Widodo admitted that he received a souvenir from Jokowi in the form of business capital assistance.

“Obtain some souvenirs from Pak Jokowi for the capital and receive basic necessities. He had requested a photo with Pak Jokowi but whoever took a photo of his assistant could not take the photo,” he said. he declares.

When asked how much help Jokowi had given, the blacksmith refused to mention it.

However, Joko said, the capital assistance is enough to grow his business.

