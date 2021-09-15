Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet with Biden in the United States amid the Afghan crisis | Latest India News

The situation in Afghanistan and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific in the face of lingering concerns over China’s aggression in the region should be the center of attention when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the United States. from September 23 to 25 to participate in the Quad Summit and address the United Nations General Assembly.

Among the issues that should feature prominently in the Quad Summit are how to give new impetus to the ambitious Quad vaccine partnership, which was announced in March and contemplates the distribution of one billion doses of Covid vaccine. -19 across the Indo-Pacific, and the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power on August 15.

Modi, who will only be making his second overseas visit since the Covid-19 pandemic began last year, is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington.

Modi will join Biden and his Australian and Japanese counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga at the White House on September 24, six months after their first virtual Quad Summit on March 12 – when the four leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue hold their first meeting. no one at the summit on September 24.

Sugas’ recent decision not to be re-elected as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Japan amid mounting criticism of his handling of the Covid-19 crisis has led to some uncertainty about the summit, but the United States has been pushing for the meeting to take place ahead of time, people familiar with the developments have said on condition of anonymity.

Given widespread criticism from the Biden administrations of handling the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the US side was keen to point out that it remains a key player on the world stage by focusing on the Indo-Pacific, the people said. .

The Biden-Harris administration has made quad elevation a priority, as evidenced by the very first Quad leadership engagement in March, which was virtual, and now this summit, which will take place in person, the White House spokesman Jen Psaki. .

Welcoming the leaders of the Quad demonstrates the priority of the US administration to engage in the Indo-Pacific, including through new multilateral configurations to meet the challenges of the 21st century, she added.

India insisted that the global community’s approach to Afghanistan should be in line with UN Security Council resolution 2593 which demands that Afghan soil not be used. to shelter, train, plan or finance terrorist acts, and specifically raises the activities of proscribed groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the United States will hold the Taliban leadership to its commitment not to let Afghanistan become a haven for terrorism and that the United States will remain vigilant in monitoring threats.

Morrison said in a statement that the reconvening of the Quad strengthens our commitment to the Indo-Pacific recovery of Covid-19 and our efforts for peace, prosperity and stability in our region.

The Quad, he added, represents four major democracies working in partnership for an Indo-Pacific region that is open, inclusive, resilient and anchored by common principles.

Former Ambassador Arun Singh, who was sent from India to the United States in 2015-2016 and a member of the National Security Advisory Council (NSAB), said: The programming of the Quad Summit in person is a deliberate signal that the United States attaches the importance of this structure to forging relations with India, Australia and Japan.

He added: It is also a signal that after the withdrawal from Afghanistan, one of the priorities the United States will focus on will be the Indo-Pacific, especially since it has declared that the Afghanistan’s withdrawal had been made to focus on the main global challenges. , where they see the primacy of the Chinese challenge.

Singh said that in the face of criticism of his withdrawal from Afghanistan, the United States should anticipate that it will remain robust in other international engagements.

Therefore, moving forward with the Quad Summit, about which it had been said for some time that an in-person meeting would be scheduled for the fall, he added.

The Foreign Ministry said Quad leaders will review the Quad vaccine initiative as part of efforts to contain the pandemic.

As part of the vaccine partnership, the four countries were to supply vaccines developed in the United States, such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which would be manufactured in India with funding from US and Japanese financial institutions. Australia was to provide logistical support to deliver doses to Indo-Pacific countries.

The initiative was stalled after India restricted vaccine exports when it was hit by a devastating second wave of Covid-19 infections in March-April. According to a new schedule, the vaccines are expected to be rolled out next year.

During their first 2 + 2 ministerial dialogue on September 11, India and Australia insisted that Afghan soil must not become a haven for terrorists or be used for attacks against other nations, and called for action to ensure an inclusive government structure in Kabul.

The United States has said it intends to force the Taliban to meet its counterterrorism commitments, including severing ties with al Qaeda and other terrorist groups active in Afghanistan.

The Quad Summit deliberations are expected to shape the approach of the four countries on the critical issue of any recognition of the Taliban configuration in Kabul. The four leaders will also exchange views on global issues such as critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cybersecurity, maritime security, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, climate change and education.

At their virtual summit, the four leaders agreed to work towards setting global standards for critical technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence, and to take further steps to ensure that the Indo-Pacific remains a free, open and inclusive region with commercial activities carried out within the framework of international rules.

These measures were seen as efforts to counter China’s aggressive and assertive actions in the region.

Sameer Patil, International Security Studies Officer at Gateway House, said India and Australia underlined the Quads’ positive agenda during their first 2 + 2 dialogue to counter the group’s projection as a anti-Chinese alliance. He said: The four members realize that they are dependent to varying degrees on China, which means that the Quad needs something beyond the Chinese factor to maintain itself, lest it suffer the same fate as the Quad 1.0.

Patil added that the Quad is also trying to focus on issues such as vaccine delivery, critical technologies and supply chain resilience so that the consortium has a sustainable presence and a diverse agenda to work on.

Modis’ bilateral meeting with Biden will be their first face-to-face meeting since the US president took office earlier this year, although they have interacted at virtual events and spoken on the phone on several occasions.

The prime minister is expected to address the general debate at the high-level segment of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 25. The theme of this year’s debate is Building Resilience through Hope to Recover from Covid-19, Reconstructing Sustainably, Meeting the Planet’s Needs, Respecting Human Rights and Revitalizing the United Nations.