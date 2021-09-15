Trump-backed Wyoming candidate will need war chest to compete with Cheney OpenSecrets





Former President Donald Trump has vowed political revenge on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) After the Tory MP voted to impeach the former president and blamed him for the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill . Last week, Trump took his first step by endorsing Wyoming lawyer Harriet Hageman (R) in the Wyoming General District Republican primary.

While Trump’s approval almost guarantees that Hageman will have the most momentum in the race to challenge Cheney, the once failed gubernatorial candidate will need more than Trump’s written approval shell needs. a campaign fund war chest.

The only fundraising campaign experience Hageman has is when she ran for governor of Wyoming in 2018. She came third in the Republican primaries after raising $ 1.1 million and raising around $ 21. 5% of the votes. Governor Mark Gordon (R-Wyo.) Won the 2018 Republican primary and won the gubernatorial election after raising over $ 3 million.

Cheney has already raised nearly $ 3.5 million in the 2022 election cycle, and the majority of that money came when House Republicans kicked her out of the Republican leadership for criticizing Trump. In the second quarter of 2021, Cheney raised approximately $ 1.9 million. Hageman officially registered his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on September 9 and will file his first quarterly financial report on October 15.

While Hageman isn’t going into the race with a fundraising edge, Trump’s endorsement has already started to clear the ground for the lawyer. Three Republican candidates have ended their primary campaigns since Trump announced his support. And the Casper Star-Tribune reported that at least one Wyoming party official sent an email to Republican candidates asking them to step aside for Hageman.

In his endorsement of Hageman, Trump said the lawyer is strong on crime and borders, powerfully supports the Second Amendment, loves our military and veterans, and will stand up for election integrity. The former president also called Cheney a RINO or name-only Republican. However, while Trump was in power, Cheney voted with his positions more than 90% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight. The MP also votes systematically with the positions of the conservative Heritage Foundation.

By comparison, Rep. Elise Stefanik (RN.Y.), whom House Republicans chose to replace Cheney as the House Republican leadership, voted with Trump about 78 percent of the time.

Cheney responded to Trump’s approval with a tweet that said Bring it on.

Candidates who won the approval of past presidents have had mixed success. According to an NPR analysis, in the 2018 election Trump’s preferred candidate often won the primary, but showed mixed results in the general election where Democrats and unaffiliated voters also participated.

In 2020, Trump was more successful among the candidates he backed. According to Ballotpedias tracking, of the 181 candidates approved by Trump, 136 won and only 40 lost. However, in two of the most-watched Senate races of 2020, Republican and Trump-approved incumbents in Georgia (former Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue) lost in the January second round, giving Democrats control of the Senate.

The former president has already suffered a public setback in his abilities as a king. Trump backed Susan Wright in the July Texas special election to replace her husband, the late Rep. Ron Wright (R-Texas). Wright was defeated by another Republican candidate, now Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-Texas) who won the race with 53% of the vote.

Trump has also publicly pledged to help overthrow Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) in 2022. Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump during his impeachment hearing in 2021 and is the only one to be re-elected in 2022. The former president backed Kelly Tshibaka, the former state commissioner for the administration of Alaska, in June.

But Tshibaka was unable to turn that endorsement into momentum. And a new voting system in the state favors the incumbent. In a July Alaska Survey Research poll, Murkowski led Tshibaka with support from 55% of registered voters.

