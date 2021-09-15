View: Latest guard change in Gujarat signals Narendra Modi writ still pending at state level

Narendra Modis’ political imprint is noticeable in the suddenness of political developments in Gujarat Bhupendra Patel replacing Vijay Rupani as chief minister. On most occasions during the two decades in public office from October 2001, when he became Chief Minister of Gujarat, tactical moves were timed according to Modis’ offerings.

Consultations precede decisions. But the last call, except on rare occasions, is his. This time, too, it seems to be no different. However, the success of the schemes will depend on a multitude of factors, including the responses of the challengers in other parts and even within Modis.

It would be wrong to take stock of evolution in isolation. The Patel-for-Rupani decision must be seen as part of a complex series of maneuvers recently initiated by the Prime Minister. The previous measures, the change of leadership in Uttarakhand and Karnataka, the reshuffle and induction into the Union Council of Ministers were attempts to allay popular discontent with the government’s handling of the brutal second wave. from the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year.



Simply put, the message to people was that the people responsible for Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, being the most obvious, have been fired. Although amplifiers pointing out that Modis’ popular ratings are significantly higher than challengers, the PM would not be oblivious to his greater disapproval in public discourse compared to the past.

Although the anger is considerably lessened and not as high as in the immediate wake of the second wave of Covid-19, Modi is said to be aware of the possible subcutaneous dissatisfaction of people due to the continuing economic hardship. The PM is also aware that this feeling could become acute. Therefore, guarantees must be taken.

In 2014, when Modi led the BJP to majority, a first in three decades for a single party to record this achievement, there was a widespread belief that he had made caste identity irrelevant in electoral politics. from India. This victory was followed by successful parliamentary elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand, and Modi chose lesser-known, if not completely anonymous leaders as chief ministers from non-dominant communities.

This gave the impression that Modi was devising a new political and electoral model, based on the old SSR credo, Ek chalak anuvartitva (Follow a leader), and the idea of ​​development policy, or vikas ki rajniti.

In the July 2021 reshuffle, it was unfortunate that the new squad now had 27 other backward classes (OBCs) and 12 Dalits as ministers. This, it was argued, demonstrated that Modi was the new messiah of the CBOs and Dalits. Two months later, the selection of a Patel / patidar as the new chief minister of Gujarat followed. This suggests the BJP is unwilling to risk annoying the Dominant

community more.

The decision to openly rely (read: fall back) on caste configurations when the political calculations are made and the strategy developed suggests a new lack or reduction in trust, and a withdrawal from the new caste agnostic politics that Modi had supposedly opened earlier. Moreover, the pressure to balance factions and groups within the BJP, as has been done in Gujarat, underlines that the leadership is now more timid than in the past. Previously, individual or sectoral aspirations were not taken into account due to the popularity of a central idea: Narendra Modi.

In recent times, relations between the central leadership of the BJP and the state leaderships are no longer fully synchronized in each state. The intra-party model chosen by Modi in 2014 contrasted with the federal party structure developed during the Vajpayee-Advani era. Under the old system, satraps were encouraged and empowered. The arrangement allowed Modi himself to emerge on the national stage. After 2014, the party’s high command became domineering, ironically resembling the post-Nehru Congress.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vasundhara Raje remained in their posts in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, but with reduced political influence. The new chief ministers were chosen by Modi almost like Indira Gandhi did, most CMs had little political base and posed no challenges.

That changed in 2017 with the choice of Adityanath as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, although he was not running for the post of chief minister. The unexpected development has its origin in the political configuration within the Sangh Parivar at that time. While this benefited Modis after the Lok Sabha verdict in 2019, the situation at UP became difficult for central leadership, with Adityanath branching out as a relatively more autonomous chief minister compared to others. The Modi model of central leadership-state relations took another blow in Assam when pressure from below saw Himanta Biswa Sarma become CM.

Against this backdrop, the latest guard change in Gujarat signals that Modis’s tenure is still ongoing at the state level.