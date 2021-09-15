President inspects Grab disability-friendly vaccination center





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) recently visited the Grab Disability-Friendly Vaccination Center, which was opened at the Jogja Exhibition Center as part of a collaboration between Grab, Good Doctor, the Ministry of Health and the Yogyakarta Health Bureau. The vaccination center operated from September 8 to 11, 2021 to provide a second round of COVID-19 vaccination services. After the review, Widodo congratulated all the stakeholders who helped organize the vaccination program to protect people from the coronavirus. During the review, Jokowi was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Agung, Yogyakarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono X and Bantul District Chief Abdul Halim Muslih. Eight thousand people from different backgrounds, ranging from people with disabilities, abdi dalems (royal servants), the elderly and public workers in the tourism and transport sectors were vaccinated during the program, organizers said. In February 2021, Grab and Good Doctor became the Indonesian government’s first private partners to strengthen the national immunization program using technology, they added. To date, they have distributed vaccines to more than 150,000 people and driver-partners in Indonesia in 54 districts and towns, they said. Yogyakarta’s Grab Vaccine Center used a technology-driven approach to ensure vaccine comfort, starting with the pre-registration process, immunization schedule, pre-screening and registration, organizers said. The process was made efficient through the use of the GrabHealth service, supported by the digital infrastructure of Good Doctor, in collaboration with the government of Yogyakarta, they said. The Grab Vaccine Center provided special entrances and queues for people with disabilities, access for wheelchair users, and toilets adapted for people with disabilities, organizers said. In addition, people with disabilities also received assistance from Difabel Disaster Response (DIFAGANA), there were special translators for deaf participants, and special shuttle services were provided for people with disabilities to the vaccination center via Difabike. powered by GrabGerak, the first motorcycle taxi serving people with disabilities and the general public, and the GrabGerak service, which carries four-wheeled vehicles with driver-partners trained to serve people with disabilities, they added. Related News: President Jokowi Urges Governor Of Yogyakarta To Speed ​​Up Vaccination “I would like to thank the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo, who was present today to review the second wave of the Grab Vaccine Center in Yogyakarta. I also thank the health workers and all the committees who worked together to make this activity a success, ”said Grab Indonesia President Ridzki Kramadibrata in a written statement received in Jakarta on Tuesday. Kramadibrata said the first batch of vaccinations was administered from June 14 to 17, 2021 and went smoothly and successfully. “Now the second wave of our vaccination center is safe, halal (permitted in Islam) and maximizes existing technology and resources. Grab Vaccine Center makes people with disabilities one of the targets of vaccination by providing them with a variety of facilities and user-friendly access. Hopefully through this vaccination center, we can create collective immunity as soon as possible so that it helps the local economy to improve, “he added. Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Good Doctor Technology Indonesia, Danu Wicaksana, said Good Doctor is always ready to be the government’s partner in making the national immunization program a success. “We recognize the importance of accelerating the implementation of COVID-19 vaccinations to support Indonesia’s recovery. At the Grab Vaccine Center, we take advantage of the registration function of vaccination participants as well as the pre-selection function accessible through the Grab and Good Doctor Applications to reduce crowds and minimize cases canceled or delayed at the vaccination site ” , explained Wicaksana. Related news: President Jokowi observes mass vaccination in Bantul, Yogyakarta

