Boris Johnson backs COVID-19 booster shots to prevent lockdowns as UK winter approaches

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is backing COVID-19 booster vaccine injections for vulnerable people and the elderly as part of his plan to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed and future closures as it approaches winter in the UK.

Key points: UK to roll out booster shots for vulnerable people and people over 50 to avoid overwhelming hospitals during winter

Children aged 12 to 15 will also be offered vaccines to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in schools

Boris Johnson also announced a ‘plan B’ which could see tougher measures reintroduced

The Prime Minister hopes to avoid a winter like last year, when a second wave fueled by the Alpha variant left more than 50,000 dead on both sides of the peak in mid-January 2021.

On Monday it was announced that the vaccine rollout in England will extend to people aged 12 to 15, and on Tuesday it was revealed in the government’s 32-page plan that booster shots will be available for people over 50, frontline health workers and clinically vulnerable people are estimated at around 30 million people.

In addition to the booster injections, the government has prepared a “plan B” in case hospitalizations increase dramatically and the National Health Service is at risk of being overwhelmed, which could involve the mandatory wearing of face masks, vaccination passports and a return to work from home. .

With another 26,628 people testing positive for COVID-19 and 185 more deaths recorded on Tuesday, Mr.

“But in many other crucial respects the British people, all of us collectively and individually, are incomparably better placed to fight the disease,” he said.

“We now have over 80% of all over 16s doubly vaccinated and we have COVID antibodies in about 90% of the adult population.

“These vaccines work.”

So how exactly is Boris Johnson’s government going to prevent another murderous winter?

Booster shots and young teens vaccinated

COVID-19 booster shots will be given to vulnerable people and the elderly. ( Pool via AP: Victoria Jones )

UK supports vaccines to do the heavy lifting during the winter months, with transmission likely to increase as students return to school, workers return to work and people move on. more time indoors as the days get shorter and cooler.

Earlier on Tuesday, England’s deputy chief medical officer Johnathan Van Tam said the vaccines had saved 112,000 lives since their deployment at the end of last year.

“Our latest estimates are that since we started rolling out these vaccines they have probably averted the UK’s region of 24 million COVID cases and therefore 112,000 deaths, incredibly successful to date and remain so,” said Professor Van-Tam.

“We have not gone beyond the pandemic, we are still in an active phase.

“We know this winter could be bumpy at times.”

In addition to advising children between the ages of 12 and 15 to get vaccinated, the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunization has recommended rolling out booster shots in the UK’s four countries, which will be given for at least six months. after people have received their second dose of the vaccine.

He said there was evidence of a slight decrease in the effectiveness of the vaccine against hospitalization of the elderly, from just over 90% to just under 90% after five to six months. .

Duncan Robertson, a data analyst at Loughborough University, said the UK has plenty of extra doses to cover the booster drive.

“We have seen a decrease in immunity (in the elderly),” said Dr Robertson.

“But really, I think what they’re trying to do is look ahead and look at what might happen in the future. And mitigate that.”

Along with the vaccinations, the screening and isolation program will continue.

What’s in Plan B?

At the height of the pandemic last winter, England alone had more than 30,000 hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Currently there are just over 8,400 across the UK, and the government’s biggest concern remains that this figure is rising dramatically and the NHS is overwhelmed, which would lead to an increase in deaths from COVID- 19 and other causes that could not be treated. .

If the numbers start to rise, the public will be asked to act with more caution, face coverings could become legally mandatory in environments such as interiors and public transport, and mandatory vaccine passports could be introduced for large events. and other indoor environments.

“What I would like to stress about Plan B is that it has a number of different moves in the locker and you wouldn’t necessarily play them all at the same time, far from it,” Mr. Johnson.

“Because a large portion of the population has some degree of immunity, smaller changes in the way we ask people to behave can have a bigger impact.”

Simon Clarke, a cell microbiology expert at the University of Reading, said the government’s announcement was “an unspoken admission that you have to leave things in the locker”.

“We don’t know how effectively and how effectively they’re going to introduce these things,” Dr Clarke told ABC.

While infections were much higher than at the same time last year, it is unclear how quickly infections could increase against the background of vaccine-generated resistance, Dr Clarke said.

“We are in uncharted territory and we don’t really know,” he said.

“You can guess, you can do all kinds of computer modeling, but realistically, no one really knows. “

More containments?

Britain’s Telegraph newspaper quoted a high-level government source on Monday as saying Mr Johnson was “immediately determined” against another lockdown, as rumors circulated that plans were being made for a “car lockdown”. fire “in October to try to suppress infections.

Although there were few details on the eventuality of foreclosure in the government’s winter plan, on Monday a spokesperson for Downing Street admitted the strategy could not be ruled out if things got out of hand.

Mr Johnson was repeatedly criticized in 2020 for delaying nationwide shutdowns as the virus devastated the country.

But with the success of vaccines, the prime minister will be reluctant to go down the lockdown route again during the winter.

