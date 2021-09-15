Congress panel focuses on issues related to protests against Modi government | Latest India News





A congressional panel led by former chief minister MP Digvijaya Singh, at its first meeting on Tuesday, identified several issues for long and short-term protest movements against the Prime Minister-led Bharatiya Janata party government. Minister Narendra Modi at the Center, said two members, on condition of anonymity. The nine-member panel formed by party president Sonia Gandhi on September 2 has the task of identifying and preparing the subjects of protest. At the first meeting on Tuesday, Singh and other members discussed many issues and identified rising prices, Pegasus spyware, recent developments related to the purchase of Rafael aircraft, handling of the Covid pandemic. -19 and job loss as key issues, said one of the members, who attended the meeting, on condition of anonymity. Some other issues including raising awareness of Dalit parties and the need for agitation for the publication of caste census data. It has been decided that the panel will prepare a report on all of these important issues and send it to the President of Congress for approval, one of the panel members said, on condition of anonymity. The party’s general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was also present at the meeting. Other panel members include BK Hariprasad, Ripun Bora, Manish Chatrathat, Udit Raj, Ragini Nayak, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Zuber Khan. The panel also decided that close coordination with other sections of the party is important to ensure that the protest plans do not conflict with the Congressional celebrations of India’s 75th year of independence. said the person mentioned above. In August, the party decided to hold yearlong celebrations across India to mark the country’s 75 years of independence. Congress and other opposition parties have already announced ten-day protests against Pegasus, farm laws and other issues this month. The Singhs panel will develop long-term protest plans against the Center. The panel also discussed how to improve parties’ use of social media and the need to reach out to Congress workers at the booth level, the aforementioned panel member said. The committee also identified agricultural laws, compensation for Covid 19, abuse of sedition laws as possible issues. A note on provisional matters, prepared by former MP Udit Raj (is he also a member of the panel?), also reads: Rahul Gandhi is to be appointed president of the Congress party as it is the most important in order to counter the cult of (PM Narendra) Modi. In particular, the National Union of Students of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress, on Sunday proposed in its national executive Sankalp to appoint Rahul Gandhi as head of the party.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/congress-panel-zeroes-in-on-issues-for-protests-against-modi-govt-101631642502403.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos