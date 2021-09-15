Trump said McCarthy “pretended to be my best friend, then fucked me”: book





Trump remains angry with McCarthy after the GOP leader said Trump bears some responsibility for January 6. “This guy called me everyday, pretended to be my best friend, and then he fucked me,” Trump said. McCarthy implored Trump to call Biden the day before the 2021 inauguration, saying “do it for me.” Loading Something is loading.

According to an upcoming book by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, former President Donald Trump continued to bubble in anger at Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California after McCarthy blamed Trump for the riot. from the Capitol on January 6. .

“This guy called me every day, pretended to be my best friend, and then he fucked me,” Trump told friends at a dinner party in February, according to a new preview of the book by CNN. “He’s not a good guy.”

CNN also reported that on a private phone the day before the inauguration, McCarthy pleaded with Trump to call then-President-elect Joe Biden only to have Trump push him away.

“You’ve done good things and you want that to be your legacy. Call Joe Biden,” McCarthy told Trump. “Do it for me. You have to call him. Call Joe Biden.” Trump never called Biden.

In the week following the attack on Capitol Hill, McCarthy approved a resolution to censor the former president while claiming that Trump “bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack by mob rioters.”

“What we saw last week was not the American way, nor was the continuing rhetoric that Joe Biden is not the legitimate president. Let’s be clear: Joe Biden will be sworn in as president of the United States. in a week because he won the election, “McCarthy said at the time.

In a phone call between the two on the day of the riot, McCarthy begged Trump to call the crowd, only for Trump to reprimand him. “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Trump said.

Despite McCarthy’s subsequent attempts to mend his relationship with the former president, including a trip to Mar-a-Lago to visit Trump in late January, Trump is said to continue to hold McCarthy in low esteem.

“Kevin has come to fuck my ass and wants my help in winning back the House,” Trump said, according to the book.

CNN reported that Trump also remains angry with other Republicans who blamed Trump for the riot.

In the months following the insurgency, McCarthy returned to his original position. GOP leader kicked Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney out of her post as House GOP Caucus chair after continuing to highlight Trump’s role in endangering democracy, and he refused to cooperate with a new select committee of the house investigating the attacks.

In late August, McCarthy warned carriers not to comply with a request issued by the select committee, which included records of “people potentially involved in discussions” over the challenge and Congress’s delay in asserting President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

“If businesses choose to violate federal law, a Republican majority will not forget and stand with Americans to hold them fully accountable to the law,” McCarthy said in a statement, without specifying which law the companies would break.

Woodward and Costa’s book, “Peril,” focuses on the final weeks of Trump’s presidency and is scheduled for release on September 21.

