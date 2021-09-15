PM Modi will inaugurate a new office of the Ministry of Defense as part of the Central Vista project





Image Source: PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ministry of Defense office which houses nearly 7,000 employees and many other organizations is due to move to two new complexes on Africa Avenue and Kasturba Gandhi Marg. Prime Minister Modi Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new office complex on Thursday. The space freed up following the relocation of the existing Department of Defense to Dalhousie Road near the South Block will be redeveloped for the new residence and office of the Prime Minister as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project. The relocation of the Department of Defense office is expected to free up 50 acres of land that will be developed as an executive enclave for the Central Vista project. The office complex on Africa Avenue is a seven-story space that will house the offices of the Defense Ministry alone, while the eight-story building on Kasturba Gandhi Marg will be used to temporarily house offices currently located in Parivahan Bhawan and Shram Shakti. Bhawan until their new offices are being built in the Central Secretariat complex. The complex on Africa Avenue is spread over four blocks and offers a space of 5.08 lakh square feet while the KG Marg set up has three blocks and an office space of 4.52 lakh square feet. The two complexes together have parking space for 1,500 cars. READ ALSO |Six terrorists planning attack ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections arrested by Delhi police The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs carried out the construction of the new office complexes under the Central Vista project at a cost of Rs 775 crore provided by the Ministry of Defense. The new buildings will also offer modern amenities, connectivity and wellness facilities such as canteens and banks. As part of the Central Vista plan, the Prime Minister’s residence will be relocated behind the existing South Block complex. The plan also includes the relocation of the Vice President’s new residence behind the North Block and 10 new building blocks to accommodate government offices, including Shastri Bhavan, Nirman Bhavan, Udyog Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan and Vayu Bhavan. READ ALSO |PM Modi’s marathon meeting with the Council of Ministers is underway; Covid, vaccination at the top of the agenda Latest news from India

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/pm-modi-to-inaugurate-new-defence-ministry-office-central-vista-project-part-733991 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos