Boris Johnson’s $ 12 billion tax hike to pay for health and social care empowers Commons | Politics News

Boris Johnson’s $ 12 billion tax hike to pay for health and social care has cleared the Commons.

MPs voted 307 to 251, a majority of 56, to approve the health and social care tax bill.

Ten Conservatives rebelled to oppose the legislation: John Baron (Basildon and Billericay), Christopher Chope (Christchurch), Philip Davies (Shipley), Dehenna Davison (Bishop Auckland), Richard Drax (South Dorset), Ben Everitt ( Milton Keynes North), Marcus Fysh (Yeovil), Craig Mackinlay (South Thanet), Esther McVey (Tatton) and John Redwood (Wokingham).

Is the social protection plan fair or unfair?



No votes were recorded for 44 other Conservatives, although this does not amount to an abstention.

The PM saw his working majority of 83 reduced in the vote, but not enough to derail the legislation, which will now be peer-reviewed in the House of Lords at a later date.

Prime Minister last week announced that there would be an increase of 1.25% in the National Insurance contributions from April 2022 in order to deal with the funding crisis of the health and social protection system.

This move breaks a clear promise not to increase the rate of income tax, VAT or national insurance and has provoked opposition from conservative MPs.

Labor is also opposed to the plans, with party leader Sir Keir Starmer telling Sky News last week that he “would not turn to the workers” to finance health care and social services.

Mr Johnson said the extra money would help reduce the NHS backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as cover the cost of reforming England’s welfare system.

Downing Street said the changes will end the “unpredictable and catastrophic” care costs facing families.

From October 2023, anyone with assets under £ 20,000 will have their childcare costs fully covered by the state.

Those with assets between £ 20,000 and £ 100,000 will have to contribute to their costs, but will also receive some state support.

According to plans, no one will have to pay more than £ 86,000 for child care costs in their lifetime.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive an additional £ 2.2bn in health and social care spending as part of the tax.

Speaking in the Commons on Tuesday, Treasury Minister Jesse Norman praised the “historic” legislation.

“This levy will allow the government to tackle the NHS backlog, it will provide a new permanent way to pay for the government’s welfare reforms and it will allow the government to fund its vision for the future of healthcare and social services in this country in the longer term, ”he said.

But shadow treasury minister James Murray said the measure was a “tax on workers and their jobs,” while SNP economy spokeswoman Alison Thewliss called the tax “totally. unjustifiable “and” unjust “.

Social assistance: Conservatives stick to tax hikes



Tory MP John Baron has expressed concern about the “rush” with which the plans are being implemented, telling the Commons: “It will cost jobs, it will lead to lower wages and higher prices.”

His Conservative colleague Richard Drax also expressed doubts, saying: “Singer Labor by spending billions of pounds that we cannot afford will not fool the electorate for long. The NHS has become a religion. Nobody dares to take it away. her name.

“But a radical overhaul of the health care supply is essential if we do not want to pour money into a black hole. We have heard this expression several times today, it is a bottomless pit. Without reform. , this money, well-intentioned by the government, will disappear. “

Craig Mackinlay, another Tory rebel, said: “The government should be applauded for finally thinking about these things, but I think we should not rush just yet.

“My sadness is that we are just hitting the tax leverage. That is not what the Conservatives are doing. We will end up with tax taking at the highest level of GDP in 70 years.”