Trump should have been arrested for riot on Capitol Hill, Pelosi told Milley





House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told senior US Army General then President Donald Trump was a “dictator” who “should have been arrested on the spot” after what she said. called his coup attempt to stay in the White House by inciting Jan.6. Capitol Uprising, reveals a new book.

Pelosi also said in a January phone call with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mike Milley that “Republicans have blood on their hands” for allowing Trump’s illusions about his ability to retain the chair, according to the book.

“But it is a sad situation for our country that we have been taken over by a dictator who used force against another branch of government,” Pelosi, a Democrat from California, told Milley during the appeal several days later. the riot, according to “Peril,” a new book by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to challenge the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S. on January 6, 2021.

Jim Bourg | Reuters

“And he’s still sitting there. He should have been arrested. He should have been arrested on the spot,” said Pelosi, second in line of presidential succession.

“He had a coup against us so that he could stay in power. There should be a way to remove him,” said the spokesman, who at the time was trying to continue the suspension of power. of Trump as president by then getting Vice President Mike Pence and the Trump cabinet to trigger the 25th Amendment to the Constitution.

The book says Milley believed the January 6 riot by Trump supporters was a planned and coordinated attack aimed at toppling the U.S. government in order to prevent Congress from confirming Joe Biden’s election as president.

The riot began shortly after Trump urged crowds at a rally outside the White House to march to Capitol Hill and fight the confirmation of Biden Electoral College’s victory. The invasion delayed Biden’s confirmation by several hours and directly claimed five lives.

The book says Milley feared that even after the insurgency Trump could still seek out what the general called a “Reichstag moment,” a reference to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler taking full power in Germany after the building burned down. Parliament of this nation in 1933.

The book details Milley’s efforts to prevent Trump from starting a nuclear war or launching another military attack in his last days in power.

He told Pelosi that “there is no way this president will snowball, or that no president can unlawfully, immorally, unethically launch nuclear weapons without proper certification,” according to the book.

But after the call, MIlley, who “had no absolute certainty that the military could control or trust Trump,” held a meeting with senior officers from the National Military Command Center to review procedures for launching Trump. nuclear weapons.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Only the president could order such use, he reminded the officers, but told them that as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff he had to be involved in commanding the launches, according to the book.

He then toured the room, asking each officer to verbally confirm that he understood him, the authors wrote.

The authors also wrote that Pence called former Vice President Dan Quayle in December to discuss the pressure he was feeling from Trump to block Biden’s victory.

Pence asked Quayle, his Republican colleague from Indiana, if it was possible to step in as chairman of the next joint session of Congress on January 6 to ensure that all of the 270 electoral votes required by Biden do not are not certified, which in turn would reverse the selection. of the next president in the House of Representatives.

While Democrats held a simple majority of House seats, Republicans held the majority of state congressional delegations, which would determine the outcome of the election.

“Mike, you have no flexibility on this,” Quayle said, according to the book. “None. Zero. Forget it. Put it away.”

Pence then reportedly said he told Trump, but the president believed it could be done, as did other unnamed people.

“You don’t do it, stop it,” said Quayle, who, as vice president in 1993, chaired the joint session of Congress that upheld the election of Bill Clinton, who defeated the president. then George HW Bush.

The book further reveals that on October 30, four days before election day, Milley called his military counterpart in China, General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army, due to intelligence showing that Chinese officials believed that the United States would attack their country.

The conversation took place as Trump systematically blamed China for the Covid-19 pandemic during his election appearances.

“General Li, I want to assure you that the US government is stable and that everything will be fine,” Milley said, according to the book. “We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you.”

Li replied, “Okay.”

“I take you at your word,” Li said, according to the book.

Milley did not notify Trump of the phone call, the authors reported.

