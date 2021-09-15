Politics
Xi’s passion for sport drives social progress
President announces 14th National Games to open in Shaanxi capital
President Xi Jinping has championed China’s efforts to transform the country into a sporting power, a goal he described as part of China’s dream of national renewal.
Xi, a big sports fan, was personally involved in the country’s 2015 bid for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. He also encouraged hundreds of millions of Chinese people to actively participate in fitness for all programs, which became a national strategy in 2014 to coordinate efforts to improve people’s health and promote the development of competitive sports. .
Sport is an important indicator of social development and human progress, and a significant manifestation of the overall national strength and cultural progress of a society, the president said.
Xi will attend the opening ceremony of the 14th National Games on Wednesday and announce the start of the event, which runs until September 27 in Xi’an, the capital of Shaanxi Province. The event, which will be held in the hometown of the Terracotta Warriors, is triggering a surge in public interest in sports and fitness.
Xi has a wide range of sporting interests, including soccer, volleyball, and swimming. In February 2014, he attended the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia. During this visit, he told Rossiya TV, a Russian public television channel, that he enjoys winter sports. “I love watching ice hockey games, speed skating, figure skating and freestyle skiing. Hockey is my favorite.
Xi’s passion for sports brought him much closer to himself and to the public and served him well in promoting his image as a commoner in China.
Guan Zhihao, a student at Zhongguancun No.2 Primary School in Beijing who has been playing ice hockey for nearly seven years, said he and his playmates were fortunate enough to meet Xi in February 2017 at Wukesong Ice Sports. Center in the Chinese capital due to sports.
“Grandpa Xi told us a story that impressed me so much,” said the 12-year-old boy. “I learned that when he was a kid, Grandpa Xi was very fond of skating. He really wanted to own a pair of speed skates, but his family could only afford one pair. He knew his younger brother liked them. ice hockey, so he gave his brother the opportunity to buy a pair of skates. “
“Grandpa Xi said that what we have today is much better than before, so we should cherish the opportunity to train hard,” the boy added. “I feel really lucky to have the opportunity to play ice hockey. I’m going to continue like this and I want to compete in the Winter Olympics when I grow up.”
As a strong promoter of national fitness and sports development, Xi advocated sports as an important means of improving people’s health, meeting people’s aspirations for a better life, and facilitating development. global human.
China will strive to promote sports among children, improve competitive sports and continue to advance fitness programs for all with the aim of becoming a stronger sports nation, Xi said. during a meeting in Sochi in 2014 with Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee.
“President Xi Jinping has a clear vision of the important role of sport in society and has a clear vision of the importance of sport for the education of young people,” Bach said in a recent interview with Xinhua News Agency. .
Under Xi’s leadership, Chinese sports have made great strides in recent years. At the Tokyo Olympics, China placed second in medals with 38 gold, 32 silver and 18 bronze, just behind the United States.
The country is also advancing preparations for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, which will be held in February. Xi has made several visits to sports venues to inspect the preparatory work to ensure that China presents the world with a fantastic, extraordinary and excellent Olympic Winter Games.
On the international stage, Xi has often used diplomatic opportunities to promote friendship and cooperation between China and other countries and international organizations through sports.
In February 2012, he concluded his visit to the United States by attending a National Basketball Association game at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
In June 2018, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin jointly watched a China-Russia youth friendly ice hockey match in Tianjin, China, and exchanged team uniforms and took a photo group with the players of the match. He said China will continue to expand sports exchanges with Russia, especially in ice hockey, in order to strengthen bilateral ties.
In a telephone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on September 7, Xi called on the two countries to strongly support each other in hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022 and the Milan Winter Olympics in respectively. 2026, and to strengthen their partnership in ice and snow. sports and related industries.
