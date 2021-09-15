Jokowi stipulates the PP on the discipline of civil servants





Jokowi stipulates PP No. 94 of 2021 regarding the discipline of civil servants. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stipulates the Government Regulation (PP) number 94 of 2021 concerning the discipline of civil servants (PNS). The government regulations have been issued to implement the provisions of Article 86, paragraph (4) of Law No. 5 of 2014 on the Civil Apparatus of the State relating to the discipline of civil servants. As noted in a copy of the PP which was uploaded in Jakarta on Tuesday, Article 4 of letter e of the PP sets out the obligation of officials to declare their assets. Civil servants who fail to declare their assets may face moderate to severe disciplinary penalties. In Article 10, paragraph (2), letter e explains that disciplinary sanctions are imposed on officials who do not meet the requirements for declaring assets to authorized officials in accordance with the provisions of the legislation as in Article 4, letter e, carried out by administrators and functional agents. officials. In article 11, paragraph (2), letter c stipulates that severe disciplinary sanctions are imposed in case of violation of the obligation to report property to authorized officials in accordance with the provisions of article 4, letter e, carried out by senior officials and other officials. The type of disciplinary sanction currently consists of: a. 25 percent performance bonus deduction for 6 (six) months; b. 25 percent performance bonus deduction for 9 (nine) months; Where vs. Deduction of the performance allowance of 25 percent for 12 (twelve) months. Types of severe disciplinary sanctions: a. A drop from a lower level over 12 months; b. Removed from his executive functions for 12 months; and vs. Removal with honor is not at his request as a civil servant. This PP was promulgated by President Joko Widodo in Jakarta on August 31, 2021 and promulgated by Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly on the same date. A copy of the PP can be downloaded publicly through the website jdih.setneg.go.id. source: Between

