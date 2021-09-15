HENRY DEEDES sees joyless Boris Johnson at Downing Street press conference

The Boris could hardly be expected to be in one of his scorching moods yesterday.

After all, her dear old mother had passed away the day before. It’s rotten to be PM sometimes. One of those jobs that requires you to keep bothering (as Churchill said) when your personal circles are far from dumb.

Sure enough, the character standing in front of us at the Downing Street press conference didn’t really look like Boris at all. He looked mirthless. It sounded too. The usually cheerful voice was low and dull, as if he had been gargling gravel.

It didn’t help that he was swinging between these two horror peddlers Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance. This often happens when the PM meets with the boffins. A black cloud descends on him. Scientists scare him. He becomes sullen. Sterilized. Jack Nicholson in Flight Over the Cuckoo’s Nest uploaded by cold-hearted nurse Ratched.

He had come to announce plans to deal with the coronavirus this winter. If things get sticky, there could be a return to work from home and red face masks. Vaccine passports remain a separate possibility. The irreversible roadmap? Not quite the one-way route we were promised.

It was not entirely clear why it was felt that there was a need for such an announcement. Hospital admission rates remain quite manageable. It was like another exercise to keep us on our toes.

I once had a teacher who tried to achieve the same effect by turning off the heating in the classroom. He thought it was focusing the minds. This is not the case. The usual Boris could have started by reminding us of how far we have come since January. Instead, he pointed out that infection rates were higher than they were at the same time last year. The Covid is still there, he warned.

The only vague borisism came when he talked about turning jabs, jabs, jabs into jobs, jobs, jobs. Even then, he cast a curled look to his right as if he expected Professor Whitty to put a pair of wire cutters around his ear.

The chief medical officer was in one of his disturbing moods. His eyeballs flickered and panicked little loops. Winter is coming, he noticed, its dark and gluttonous tone, like the voiceover of a Hollywood trailer.

ITVs Robert Peston was among the reporters back in the room. We hoped he would have learned the fine art of brevity. No chance. The pesto reminded us that he had recently been stricken with the virus. But enough about me, why weren’t stricter restrictions being introduced now, he asked. Was he not an economic journalist?

Things took a strange turn when a guy from The Times brought up Nicki Minaj. Wow ? He’s an American rap singer. Crazier than a Lion bar. Yesterday she unnecessarily tweeted that the vaccine is making men powerless. Whitty frowned. Boris pleaded ignorance of the naughty work of Miss Minaj, prone to twerk. A probable story.

Earlier, Health Secretary Sajid Javid described the government’s plans to the Commons. The reaction to Sajs’ statement from the Conservative benches was something less than ecstatic. Not as rocky as the welcome MCC members gave Ian Botham in ’83 after going out for a duck himself. But quite close.

Big backbench Sir Graham Brady (Con, Altrincham) sat down and petted his jowls in a bad mood.

When the possible reintroduction of face coverings was brought up, Sir Desmond Swayne (Con, New Forest W) let out an exasperated howl of Noooooooo!

Sir Graham was disappointed that PCR testing had not been discontinued for those returning from overseas. Not only were they expensive, they were unnecessary. Behind him, David Davis (Con, Howden) grumbled about the poor quality of decisions made by ministers during the pandemic.

The government ship is not entirely mutinous. But there are grunts in the kitchen.