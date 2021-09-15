Xi Jinping declines Joe Biden’s offer to meet face-to-face in 90-minute call





The US President reportedly suggested to his Chinese counterpart that the leaders organize the summit in order to break the deadlock in US-China relations

US President Joe Biden and Chinese Xi Jinping met for about 90 minutes on September 10, their first discussion since February. AFP

US President Joe Biden offered a first face-to-face summit with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in a 90-minute call last week, but failed to secure a deal, the Financial Time reported Tuesday. According to the report, Biden proposed to Xi that the leaders hold the summit in an effort to break a deadlock in US-China relations, but the Chinese leader did not agree and insisted that Washington adopt a tone. less strident towards Beijing. . A source said, “Xi apparently hinted that the tone and atmosphere of the relationship needed to be improved first.” When asked Tuesday night at the White House if he was disappointed Xi didn’t want to meet with him, Biden told reporters that was not true. While U.S. officials said Xi’s refusal was because Beijing was playing hard with Washington, one U.S. official said the White House believed this was in part due to concerns about COVID-19[female[feminine . Xi has not left China since visiting Myanmar in early 2020 before the outbreak of the pandemic. The G20 summit in Italy is being hinted at as a possible venue for a face-to-face meeting, but Chinese media have suggested Xi may not attend. He made a virtual appearance atop the BRICS. He is also not expected to appear at the United Nations General Assembly next week in New York. Biden and Xi spoke for about 90 minutes on September 10, their first discussion since February. During the call, Biden urged Xi to cooperate on key issues even if they continue to disagree on other matters, according to a White House statement. But the offer of a summit was not disclosed by the White House. According to Bloomberg, the United States sought to separate issues like climate change from more controversial ones like trade, human rights and democracy in places like Hong Kong, while Beijing insisted they should not be separated. Although the White House did not comment on the article, Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, later said the account of the Biden-Xi call was not accurate. This is not an exact representation of the call. Period, Sullivan said in a statement. As we said, the Presidents discussed the importance of being able to have private discussions between the two leaders, and would respect it. With contributions from agencies

