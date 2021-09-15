Nigel Farage lashes out at Boris Johnson during winter lockdown “I won’t be locked up!” | United Kingdom | New





GB News presenter Nigel Farage insisted he would not be locked up again under any circumstances. While speaking on GB News, Mr Farage reflected on Boris Johnson’s latest announcement on the government’s winter coronavirus plan. Mr Farage congratulated Mr Johnson and his government on their preparation and the PM appeared very logical in his arguments.

However, he went on to say that he believed the country should learn to live with the coronavirus. Mr Farage said: “Personally, I cannot stand the idea of ​​further restrictions, this has been going on for 18 months now. “If we start to have more restrictions, that means it won’t last for two, three, four or five years. “I think we just have to learn to live with this virus. DON’T MISS: London school evacuated after bomb threat

“I understand that as a government they have to be prepared for all eventualities. “For me, I just won’t be locked up under any circumstances. “Hopefully it doesn’t come to that. “I hope you agree with me that Boris Johnson was actually very supportive and very logical in the arguments he was making, whether you like them or not.”

During the press conference, the Prime Minister insisted that he and his government were determined to stick to Plan A to fight the coronavirus. That plan was for the public to be responsible and get their vaccines and wear a mask where appropriate. Mr Johnson replied: “Vaccines have made a huge difference in reducing mortality. “The ratio of cases to serious illness and death is enormous. READ MORE:

“We continue to advise everyone to be reasonable and responsible. “Plan A, what we’re doing right now, is telling people to think about using a face covering in a confined space and meeting people you don’t know. “Wash your hands, use the ventilation, take a test, and stay home if you are not feeling well. “These are very important restrictions which I think are part of how we behave responsibly.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1491288/Nigel-Farage-Boris-Johnson-lockdown-coronavirus-news-latest-vn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos