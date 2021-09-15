Politics
“Are you directly involved in the coup? Tensions between the United States and Turkey
“It is clear that the United States was behind the events of July 15 and that the FETO movement carried out the attack on their orders,” Solomon Choil told reporters on Thursday.
Direct US involvement confirmed
Choi was asked to describe his previous report on US involvement in Haber’s plot on Tuesday.
See: Turkey: another church transformed into a mosque
In an interview with Hurriet, the head of the Interior Ministry, he said that unlike his colleagues in the Justice and Development Party (AKP), he never believed that the FETO movement led by FETO led the attempted coup. Fethullah Kulan, an Islamic cleric, was deported to the United States.
Contrary to the official story, Choil “firmly believed that the United States was directly involved in the preparation of the plot.”
The apartments service responds
The Turkish minister’s remarks met with a decisive response from the Foreign Ministry.
Watch: Biden lifted military ban on transgender people
“Such allegations, which would be responsible for the events in Turkey, and any other unfounded allegations against the United States are incompatible with Turkey’s status as a NATO ally, which shares a strategic partnership with the states. -United, ”the State Department said. said in a statement Thursday.
On the night of July 15-16, 2016, a group of officers from the Turkish armed forces launched a coup attempt to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The plot has been foiled. Attempts to overthrow the authorities have left around 250 dead and more than 2,000 injured.
Tension on the Ankara-Washington line
A total of 55,000 people have been arrested since the attempted coup, according to various sources. About 80,000 people have been prosecuted and about 150,000 others have been sacked from government posts, including military personnel, as part of the crackdown on the Fethullah Gulen Fetto network, officials said, adding that officials were preparing the conspiracy.
See: Biden Adviser: We will be fully involved in the work of the WHO
Kulan, a former ally of Erdogan who has voluntarily lived in Pennsylvania, United States since 1999, continues to deny any involvement in the plot. For years Erdogan accused Kulan supporters of infiltrating the Turkish police, army, justice and other state institutions and creating a “parallel state”.
The announcement Thursday by the head of the Turkish Interior Ministry and the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s rapid reaction was yet another episode in the controversy over relations between Ankara and Washington since Joe Biden took office.
Fight after the appointment of a new incumbent
On Wednesday, the State Department responded to the crackdown on student protests following the appointment of Melih Bulu, a speaker and party official associated with the AKP, as president of Bokassi University in Istanbul.
Students demonstrate against the appointment of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as Rector of Bokassi University in Istanbul, Turkey February 02, 2021. epa – EFE / oltolgabozoglu # Istanbul # Defenders # Turkey # University of Bocacci #Abaphotos # Visualize the world pic.twitter.com/gzCiT9eRyh
– European Institute of Press Photo (@epaphotos) February 2, 2021
This week, around 300 people were arrested in connection with the protests. Most of the students and teachers have been released, but 11 are under house arrest, Turkish officials said. In Ankara, 69 protesters were arrested on Tuesday, the state Anatolia news agency reported.
4 /. Student struggles intensify # Turkey Since last month, Erdogan has appointed a believer to head the Istanbul Union.
But the buzz is getting louder and louder
On Monday, 159 protesters were arrested at the Bokassi union, targeting LPGD activists. pic.twitter.com/ahvjVbW0Ie
– Stephen Simanowitz (Stef Simanowitz) February 3, 2021
Earlier this week, students shared a poster on social media featuring LGBT symbols and Islam’s holy site, Al-Qaba Temple and Mecca Shrine.
“There is no LGBT”
The poster was condemned by Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Choil. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the LGBTQ community of “terrorism” and said the attitude of community representatives was contrary to Turkey’s religious and cultural values.
Erdogan insisted in a televised address on Wednesday that “there is no LGBT”. “This country lives in harmony with morals and will go into the future with faith in traditional values,” he promised.
US diplomatic spokesperson Netflix issued a statement the same day declaring that “the United States has always made the defense of human rights a priority and will support all those who fight to respect them”. In this context, a spokesperson unequivocally condemned the attacks against sexual minorities in Turkey.
rsr / PAP
Read more
Sources
2/ https://www.biologyreporter.com/are-you-directly-involved-in-the-coup-tensions-between-the-united-states-and-turkey/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]