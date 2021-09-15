“Are you directly involved in the coup? Tensions between the United States and Turkey

“It is clear that the United States was behind the events of July 15 and that the FETO movement carried out the attack on their orders,” Solomon Choil told reporters on Thursday.

Direct US involvement confirmed

Choi was asked to describe his previous report on US involvement in Haber’s plot on Tuesday.

See: Turkey: another church transformed into a mosque

In an interview with Hurriet, the head of the Interior Ministry, he said that unlike his colleagues in the Justice and Development Party (AKP), he never believed that the FETO movement led by FETO led the attempted coup. Fethullah Kulan, an Islamic cleric, was deported to the United States.

Contrary to the official story, Choil “firmly believed that the United States was directly involved in the preparation of the plot.”

The apartments service responds

The Turkish minister’s remarks met with a decisive response from the Foreign Ministry.

Watch: Biden lifted military ban on transgender people

“Such allegations, which would be responsible for the events in Turkey, and any other unfounded allegations against the United States are incompatible with Turkey’s status as a NATO ally, which shares a strategic partnership with the states. -United, ”the State Department said. said in a statement Thursday.

On the night of July 15-16, 2016, a group of officers from the Turkish armed forces launched a coup attempt to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The plot has been foiled. Attempts to overthrow the authorities have left around 250 dead and more than 2,000 injured.

Tension on the Ankara-Washington line

A total of 55,000 people have been arrested since the attempted coup, according to various sources. About 80,000 people have been prosecuted and about 150,000 others have been sacked from government posts, including military personnel, as part of the crackdown on the Fethullah Gulen Fetto network, officials said, adding that officials were preparing the conspiracy.

See: Biden Adviser: We will be fully involved in the work of the WHO

Kulan, a former ally of Erdogan who has voluntarily lived in Pennsylvania, United States since 1999, continues to deny any involvement in the plot. For years Erdogan accused Kulan supporters of infiltrating the Turkish police, army, justice and other state institutions and creating a “parallel state”.

The announcement Thursday by the head of the Turkish Interior Ministry and the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s rapid reaction was yet another episode in the controversy over relations between Ankara and Washington since Joe Biden took office.

Fight after the appointment of a new incumbent

On Wednesday, the State Department responded to the crackdown on student protests following the appointment of Melih Bulu, a speaker and party official associated with the AKP, as president of Bokassi University in Istanbul.

This week, around 300 people were arrested in connection with the protests. Most of the students and teachers have been released, but 11 are under house arrest, Turkish officials said. In Ankara, 69 protesters were arrested on Tuesday, the state Anatolia news agency reported.

4 /. Student struggles intensify # Turkey Since last month, Erdogan has appointed a believer to head the Istanbul Union. But the buzz is getting louder and louder On Monday, 159 protesters were arrested at the Bokassi union, targeting LPGD activists. pic.twitter.com/ahvjVbW0Ie – Stephen Simanowitz (Stef Simanowitz) February 3, 2021

Earlier this week, students shared a poster on social media featuring LGBT symbols and Islam’s holy site, Al-Qaba Temple and Mecca Shrine.

“There is no LGBT”

The poster was condemned by Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Choil. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the LGBTQ community of “terrorism” and said the attitude of community representatives was contrary to Turkey’s religious and cultural values.

Erdogan insisted in a televised address on Wednesday that “there is no LGBT”. “This country lives in harmony with morals and will go into the future with faith in traditional values,” he promised.

US diplomatic spokesperson Netflix issued a statement the same day declaring that “the United States has always made the defense of human rights a priority and will support all those who fight to respect them”. In this context, a spokesperson unequivocally condemned the attacks against sexual minorities in Turkey.

Your browser does not support the video player …

rsr / PAP

Read more