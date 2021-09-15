Open letter asks Jokowi to sweep extortion to make SIM cards, manufacturers hope they won’t be arrested







Queue at Samsat Polda Metro Jaya. © 2017 Merdeka.com/muhammad luthfi rahman Merdeka.com – A man via the @emerson_yuntho Twitter account shared an open letter to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The man, known as Buya Eson, demonstrated the system that applies from Samsat to Satpas. The practice of extortion and bribery is still a familiar culture. He demanded that Jokowi and his ministers and the head of the national police participate in a full investigation. A request, he hoped not to be arrested after sending an open letter. Here is the full review. Send an open letter Some time ago, a man via his Twitter account posted an open letter addressed directly to President Joko Widodo, a copy of which was sent directly to the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD and Chief of the national police, General Pol Listyo. Sigit. According to him, the administrative system belonging to Samsat in Satpas is still entangled in the practices of irresponsible people. As a result, extortion and brokers continue to roam free. “With all due respect, Mr President, I have been a concerned citizen and concerned for over 20 years with public services, especially in the One Roof Manunggal (Samsat) administration system and the SIM administration unit ( Satpas), which until now are no longer immune to the practice of illegal withdrawals) and brokerage, ”he said. “Residents also complain that the knowledge test is not transparent and that the road test for obtaining a driver’s license is considered unreasonable. With a practical test model like this, the public believes that Lewis Hamilton will not succeed in getting a SIM A and it is also impossible for Valentino Rosi to get a SIM C card in Indonesia, ”he added. . Had to use the wrong path The practice of maladministration seems inevitable. As a result, residents inevitably fall victim to the damaged administrative system by paying tips. “Due to the difficulty of obtaining a driver’s license, a simple survey shows that 3 in 4 Indonesians (75%) – whether intentionally or compulsorily – obtain a driver’s license in an unnatural way,” he said. he continued. Ask the minister and the police chief to investigate For him, the solutions proposed by the current government have not been fully maximized to be able to stop maladministration. He called on Minister of Politics, Law and Security Mahfud MD National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit to intervene directly to crush unscrupulous individuals. “We ask Mr. President Joko Widodo to deeply repair the Samsat and the Satpas extra ordinary and not in a poor, proven way. The president can order the minister for the coordination of political, legal and security affairs and the head of the national police to settle this problem definitively so that it does not happen again in the future, “he wrote. Please don’t get caught At the end of the letter, the man known to be a student of the Honoris Causa doctoral program at Monas University hopes he will not be summoned by anyone. police. According to him, an open letter is a good way to convey his current complaints. Twitter @emerson_yuntho © 2021 Merdeka.com “Finally, I submit this complaint and request by letters, not murals or posters – please do not stop or investigate the delivery of this letter. Sincerely, Emerson Yuntho,” he concluded. “From this letter there is actually hope, let’s stop the dirty practices in the public services – Samsat and Satpas – it’s time for us to fix it in the future. We also want to fight the myth that extortion and brokers in Samsat and Satpas are impossible to correct because it goes from the bottom up and is ingrained, “he tweeted. [mta] Read more: send an open letter …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.merdeka.com/trending/surat-terbuka-minta-jokowi-sikat-pungli-pembuatan-sim-pembuat-harap-tak-ditangkap.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos