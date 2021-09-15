The PPP “wooes” the Tareen group, candidates for parliamentary elections – Pakistan





LAHORE: Focusing more on southern Punjab for the upcoming general election, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has established contact with disgruntled members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), especially from the Jehangir Khan Tareen group and others elected as part of its strategy [for the polls].

The PPP believes that more than 30 deputies from the Tareen group from the south will have no other political choice before the next elections than the Bhutto party. (Prime Minister) Imran Khan will not give party tickets to these rebel members and the PML-N under anti-establishment Nawaz Sharif will not be an option for them. So PPP appears to be the only choice for them, a PPP executive told Dawn on Tuesday.

The recent week-long visit of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardaris to southern Punjab was aimed at motivating party workers and realigning elected officials, he said.

Party focuses on the south as PML-N and PTI dominate in central Punjab

Bilawal during his rallies in various towns in the south targeted the leadership of the PTI and PML-N by asking party workers to prepare for the elections which could take place at any time.

If the party is to come to power in the Center, it will have to seize a maximum of seats from the south which has some 50 seats in the National Assembly and knowing that Mr. Bilawals mainly focuses on the Seraiki belt, a t -he declares.

At least more than half a dozen former lawmakers and presidents have announced they have joined the Bhutto party during Bilawals’ tour of the south. They include former Federal Minister Sardar Bahadur Khan Sehar of Layyah, former MPs Chaudhry Ashfaq Ahmed, Chaudhry Ashraf and Asad Abbas and Jamil Shah.

A veteran politician of DG Khan Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa and his son Dost Muhammad Khosa also welcomed Bialwal and the top PPP leader of the south, Haider Zaman Qureshi, said in a conversation with Dawn that the Khosa family are now part of the PPP.

Mr. Bilawal will be touring the south again in a few months, during which many politicians from the PML-N and PTI will join the PPP. In addition, the elected officials belonging to the group Jehangir Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiar (in the south) are carefully evaluating their options in the current political situation and the PPP may be the ultimate choice for these groups and elected before the next elections as they see it. the pulse of the public there, Mr. Qureshi said and added that Mr. Bilawals’ rally had received a warm welcome from the multan crowd in Vehrai on several occasions.

Qureshi was of the opinion that the PML-N leaders in the south were [somewhat] perplexed because of the confusion created by his two accounts (of retaliation and reconciliation initiated by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, respectively).

PTI candidates are facing the wrath of the people because of their government’s poor governance resulting in unprecedented price hikes, inflation and unemployment, etc. Province.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was brought to central Punjab to reorganize the party for better delivery, he said.

South Punjab’s chief PPP coordinator Abdul Qadir Shaheen told this reporter that more than 10 elected officials from the south would announce their membership in the PPP when Bilawal next visits there in November. Most of those elected will be members of the ruling party, Shaheen said, adding that the party chairman had told workers to be ready for a general election which could take place at any time next year.

In central Punjab, the PPP has apparently been wiped out and Mr. Bilawal and his father Asif Ali Zardari seem to be well aware of this.

The president of the party does not waste his energies on the central Punjab knowing that it will be a waste of time; the south is therefore the main hope for PPPs. Despite the efforts, the PPP cannot do better in central Punjab where the two parties PML-N and PTI are dominant, another leader commented.

Posted in Dawn, le 15 September 2021

