Boris Johnson warns increased hospital admissions would lead to new rules being imposed

Mandatory masks, vaccine passports and working from home will be introduced in the fall if the hospitalization rate increases in the coming weeks, Boris Johnson warned.

The government hopes to avoid further legally binding restrictions by rolling out booster vaccines to everyone over 50, offering vaccines to people under 16, and encouraging uptake of the annual flu shot, though some areas experienced delays due to the shortage of truck drivers. Free lateral flow tests will also continue to be available.

But the Prime Minister unveiled a plan B which would see the return of compulsory masks in certain environments such as public transport, and the launch of vaccine passports to access nightclubs.

He suggested that the plan would not be triggered by an increase in the number of infections or by a certain threshold of death from Covid-19, but would depend on the pressure exerted by hospitals on patients with coronavirus.

Asked about the circumstances under which the policies would come into effect, Mr Johnson said: Keep in mind what we are trying to prevent, and this is the overwhelming majority in the NHS. This must remain the objective.

He also suggested that the various bars could happen at different times, saying: What I would stress about Plan B is that it has a number of different moves in the locker, and you wouldn’t play them. not necessarily all at the same time far from it, you would want to do things gradually.

But the prime minister appeared to reject a recommendation from the government’s own science modelers that encouraging work from home now would help reduce the size of the current wave of pandemics.

The Spi-M subgroup of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said in a recently published article: It is highly likely that a significant decrease in homework over the next few months would lead to a rapid increase in hospitalizations.

Mr Johnson said at a Downing Street press conference: I think overall, especially for young people, you need the social capital that you get in the workplace, you need the learning from your colleagues, I think overall be more productive and it’s fairer for everyone if we can do that. The government has suggested that advice to work from home will only come back after other measures are imposed.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser, has warned that a move too slow to tackle any increase in infections will result in more aggressive measures being imposed. He said: When you take a step you have to go sooner than you think, you have to go harder than you think.

Ministers are keen to avoid the prospect of another national lockdown, but in their fall and winter plan they have warned that as a last resort they will take whatever action is necessary.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said people should wear face masks in crowded, enclosed spaces where you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet this winter. . Government experts are also advising the public to socialize outdoors if they can, although the weather becomes colder and wetter in the coming months.