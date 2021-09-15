Hong Kong people accumulate the yuan at the fastest pace in seven years





(Bloomberg) – Hong Kong residents haven’t been so excited about the Chinese yuan since before a shock devaluation of the currency in 2015. Customers of the city’s banks added 163 billion yuan ($ 25 billion) in offshore yuan-denominated net savings in the past year, about four times the pace of the previous 12 months, according to official data. . The last time they bought at a faster rate was in 2014, just before a surprise devaluation saw the currency spiral downward the following year. The yuan rush is driven by a number of factors, including speculation that the currency will continue to strengthen after rising more than 5% against the dollar in the past 12 months. The yuan is also favorable due to Chinese 10-year bond yields which are more than double the level of US Treasuries of similar maturity. The accumulation of yuan deposits in Hong Kong could see a new boost in the near future with the expected launch of two new channels aimed at boosting investment flows between Hong Kong and the mainland. One is the southern arm of the Bond Connect program, which will give Chinese investors a route to buy debt from overseas. The other is a new Wealth Management Connect facility, which will allow them to purchase investment products in Hong Kong and Macau. The launch of the connection programs further strengthens Hong Kong’s credentials as China’s gateway between East and West, and bodes well for a future build-up of yuan deposits abroad, Eddie said. Cheung, Senior Emerging Markets Strategist at Crédit Agricole SA in Hong Kong. . As offshore yuan deposits increase and channels across Hong Kong are launched, we expect offshore yuan turnover to increase. One of the main drivers of demand for the yuan is the hope that it will remain resilient despite the prospect of a reduction in bond purchases by the Federal Reserve, a move that should support the dollar. The Chinese currency is supported by robust capital inflows and the cautious use of stimulus measures from Beijing. The yuan and the Taiwan dollar are the only two Asian currencies to appreciate against the greenback this year. The story continues The offshore yuan was at 6.4397 on Wednesday after appreciating to 6.3525 in May, its highest level in three years. Not everyone is convinced that Hong Kong yuan deposits will continue to rise. The uptrend could be temporary, as investors only benefit from higher yuan yields and bets on currency appreciation, said Kevin Lai, chief economist at Daiwa Capital Markets Hong Kong Ltd. The Chinese yuan is not a freely convertible currency and its liquidity is managed. under the control of Beijing capital. The yuan is also on the verge of becoming less attractive as it will likely start to weaken, he said. Others believe that the process now seems irreversible. We are seeing a further acceleration of the political push for the globalization of the yuan, said Kelvin Lau, senior economist at Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd. New developments including the Wealth Management Connect program and the expansion of economic cooperation zones near Hong Kong are creating more structural reasons for an increase in yuan deposits in the city, he said. (Update yuan level in seventh paragraph, add new comment in 11) More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead of the curve with the most trusted source of business information. 2021 Bloomberg LP

