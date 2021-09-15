Afghan women footballers escape Taliban and reach Pakistan – Pakistan





KARACHI: Afghan footballers with their families crossed the Torkham border into Pakistan on Tuesday evening after the government issued emergency humanitarian visas to evacuate them from their country after the Taliban took control.

Women footballers belonging to the national junior women’s team were threatened by the Taliban because of their involvement in the sport. They were originally scheduled to travel to Qatar, where Afghan refugees were housed in a facility for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but were stranded after a bomb exploded at Kabul airport on the 26th. August.

While most of the Afghan Women’s National Team flew away in the last week of August after a deal with the Australian government, the youth team were unable to secure flights as they had no passports and other documents. They had been in hiding ever since to escape the Taliban.

The decision to bring the 32 footballers altogether 115 people, including their families, to Pakistan was initiated by the British NGO Football for Peace in cooperation with the government and the Pakistani Football Federation of Ashfaq Hussain Shah, who n is not recognized by FIFA.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino visited the Afghan refugees on his trip to Doha last week, but the world football body has been criticized for its inaction to help female footballers still in Afghanistan.

The Britains Independent newspaper reported last week that Prime Minister Imran Khan was more likely to allow players to enter Pakistan if FIFA asked the government to do so.

We launched these efforts a few weeks ago and were extremely grateful to the government and PFF President Ashfaq Hussain Shah and Vice President Aamir Dogar for helping us, the Pakistani Ambassador of Football for Peace told Dawn. Sardar Naveed Haider Khan, former member of Ashfaqs PFF. Tuesday night.

The footballers will travel from Peshawar to Lahore where they will be accommodated at the headquarters of the PFF, whose PFF’s takeover of court-elected Ashfaq of the FIFA-appointed PFF Standards Commission had forced FIFA to suspend Pakistan.

We are supporters of humanity, Ashfaq told Dawn on Tuesday night. When we learned of this, we immediately acted and did our best to help them reach Pakistan as quickly as possible.

With FIFA not involved in the process, a member of the PFF NC told Dawn on Tuesday that he had no knowledge of the matter.

