Even though cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia are on the decline, the public must remain vigilant …





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The Covid-19 case in Indonesia has started to decline since the peak of cases in July 2021. However, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, reminded the public and the business community that they still owe be vigilant even if cases are on the decline. “Alhamdulillah, Covid-19 cases continue to show a downward trend, we are very optimistic, but we must be vigilant as the country with the fourth largest population in the world, Indonesia is not in the top 10 with the highest number of cases in the world, ”Indonesian President Joko Widodo said during the UOB 2022 economic outlook discussion on Wednesday (9/15/2021). Jokowi The public and the business community must cooperate with the government to adhere to health protocols so that economic activities can continue. Meanwhile, the government continues to step up vaccination against Covid-19. Also Read: Sri Mulyani Ensures State Budget Is Used To Withstand The Impact Of The Covid-19 Pandemic So far, the number of people vaccinated has reached 72.76 million people, or 34.94 percent of the total population. “If you look at the dose that was injected, it is 42.2%. We will continue to increase the speed of vaccination but we must always be vigilant, we must always be disciplined with sanitary protocols, always wear masks” , Jokowi said. . Based on data from the task force, daily cases of Covid-19 have declined from its peak on July 15, 2021, which was 56,000 cases to 2,577 cases on September 13, 2021. The percentage of daily cases of Covid-19 was 13.6 cases per 1 million population, well below ASEAN. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail The decrease in active cases affects the occupancy rate of hospital beds (bed occupancy rate/DRILL). The current national BOR is only 13.8%. Wisma Athlete’s BOR, which had jumped 92 percent, has now fallen to 7 percent. Read also: PCare BPJS Health: How to register and features of the Covid-19 vaccination Jokowi said the decline in the number of active Covid-19 cases was due to the implementation of the PPKM with assessment levels 1-4. Likewise, the community obeys health protocols. “Alhamdulillah, the efforts to open up the economy are being carefully followed by the community and the business world so that the economy begins to revive,” Jokowi concluded.

