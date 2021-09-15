Pakistan’s role in Taliban empowerment is victory for hard-line supporters, senior US senator says





Pakistan’s role in activating the Taliban is a victory for extremists in the country’s government, a senior US lawmaker said, saying ongoing developments in Afghanistan and Islamabad’s role in Kabul do not send a good message to India. .

Republican Senator Marco Rubio, in a Congressional hearing on Afghanistan on Thursday, said several US administrations were guilty of ignoring Pakistan’s role in helping the Taliban to regroup, while others US senators have expressed concern over Islamabad’s “double game”.

“India, I know there was an announcement today that there will be a Quad meeting pretty soon, which is a good development, except the Indo-Pacific region, if you’re India, you look at that and say, “If the United States allowed Pakistan to shed its reputation,” he said.

“Because Pakistan’s role in all of this – and I think several administrations are guilty of ignoring it. Pakistan’s role in empowering the Taliban is ultimately a victory for these hard-line government supporters. Pakistani, ”Rubio told Blinken.

US President Joe Biden will host the first in-person Quad Summit in Washington on September 24, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The four leaders would discuss promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific, tackling the climate crisis and deepening their ties and promoting practical cooperation in areas such as combating COVID -19, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

“They (the Indians) have to look at this and say if the United States could have, you know, a third-rate power like Pakistan unraveling its objectives, what chance do they have of facing China? let this leave us in a terrible situation, ”Rubio said at the Congress hearing on Afghanistan convened by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

He said that during all these years, as the Taliban suffered losses, they had a safe haven in Pakistan.

“They were able to go there to rest, to re-equip, to train, to recruit. And so, in short, even before the withdrawal, we had a terrible status quo. Security forces, a small number of American forces, you know. , continued to die, “he said.

Senator Mike Rounds said Pakistan sees the Taliban government as a partner in countering India.

Rounds said the Iranian president openly called it a US military defeat and was considering working with the Taliban.

In his remarks, Senator Robert Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, referred to Pakistan’s “double game” and “providing a safe haven” to the Taliban.

Senator James Risch told Blinken that the United States must understand Pakistan’s role in this whole affair.

Blinken told angry U.S. lawmakers on Monday that the United States would review the role Pakistan played over the past 20 years after lawmakers expressed outrage at Pakistan’s “duplicity” role in Afghanistan after 9/11 and demanded that Washington reassess its relations with Islamabad.

U.S. lawmakers have also urged the Biden administration to reassess Pakistan’s status as a major non-NATO ally.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the United States was ready to complete the withdrawal of its troops.

READ ALSO | Taliban are normal civilians, how Pakistan supposed to hunt them down, asks PM Imran Khan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/pakistan-taliban-hardliners-us-senator-marco-rubio-1852892-2021-09-15 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos