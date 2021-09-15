Jokowi volunteers to divert support from Ganjar Pranowo in 2024





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Volunteer JokowiMania plans to declare support for governor of Central Java Pranowo Rewardas a 2024 presidential candidate. The decision was made when President Joko Widodo expressed his rejection of extending or adding the presidential term. Jokowi Mania chairman Immanuel Ebenezer said his party was looking for a new leader to replace Jokowi. They believe that Ganjar is the most suitable to be worn in 2024. “Because the president strongly rejected the idea and speech of three terms and extensions yesterday, we are no longer relevant for the duration of the Jokowi administration,” Imanuel said when contacted. CNNIndonesia.com, Wednesday (15/9). “What we can take care of who can take care of it” heritage Mr. Jokowi, regarding nationality, diversity, integrity, loyalty and proven performance. We see today that this figure is only at Mas Ganjar Pranowo “, he added. Imanuel said his party would form a volunteer element named Ganjar Pranowo Mania aka GP Mania. The volunteer group will include people from Jokowi Mania. He said GP Mania would be declared in East Java on Friday (9/17). This movement will be followed by Jokowi Mania in other areas. “East Java will be the pioneer because Java is one of the biggest mass bases in East Java. We will strengthen it in East Java,” he said. Previously, Ganjar had consistently entered the top three of the 2024 presidential candidate exchanges in various polls. For example, when Ganjar took second place in the latest Indonesian political indicators survey. In a survey conducted from July 30 to August 4, Indicator noted that Ganjar’s eligibility was as high as 20.8%. This figure is up about 7% from April. Ganjar’s level of eligibility is only lower than that of Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto. Even though he has electoral potential, Ganjar’s journey to 2024 has not been smooth. He faced obstacles from his own party, the PDIP. The PDIP prefers the Crown Princess, Puan Maharani. In fact, the chairman of the election-winning body of the PDIP DPP, Bambang “Pacul” Wuryanto, said his party had agreed to push Puan as a running mate. “The formula is, Puan Maharani has sosro bottled tea. Whatever food, drink sosro bottled tea. Yes to? Whoever the presidential candidate is, the deputy is the prime minister (Puan Maharani)” Bambang said in a recording released in June 2021.. (dhf / ugo)



