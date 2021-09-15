Boris Johnson and his chief medical officer vs. Nicki Minaj and his cousin’s friend’s swollen balls – POLITICO





The British Prime Minister and his chief medical officer probably did not expect to discuss the alleged testicular misfortune of rapper cousin friend Nicki Minaj at a press conference in Downing Street. But that’s exactly what happened. Top doc Chris Whitty used his public platform to slam Minaj for getting involved in a Tweeter that COVID vaccines could cause impotence, saying, “There are a number of myths going around, some of which are just plain silly and some are clearly designed to scare. It turns out that this is one of them. He added that people who pedal such “untruths” should be “ashamed”. Whitty was referring to previous comments by Minaj in which she said of the Met Gala one of the most glitzy events in fashion, which she did not attend, that the organizers “want you to get vaccinated … if I get vaccinated, it won’t be not for the Met. This will be after I feel like I’ve done enough research. Why? Well… “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine because his friend got it and has become powerless. His testicles became swollen. Her friend was a few weeks away from getting married, now the girl has called off the wedding. So just pray over it and make sure you’re comfortable with your decision, not intimidated. Minaj’s comments went viral and she later clarified his position, saying, “A lot of countries won’t let patients function without a vaccine. I recommend them without hesitation to be vaccinated. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’m also going to get vaccinated because I have to go on tour etc. After Whitty spoke, Boris Johnson then got involved, saying, “I don’t know Nicki Minaj’s works as well as I probably should be. But I know Nikki Kanani, a GP superstar from Bexley who has appeared several times before you, who will tell you that the vaccines are wonderful and everyone should get them. We didn’t know Minaj is a keen observer of UK coronavirus update press conferences as she retweeted the clip of Johnson, saying, “I like it even though I guess it was a diss? The accent ugh! Yassss boo !!!” She then posted a Recorded Message directed at Johnson in which she used the worst false British accent since Dick van dyke in “Mary Poppins”, saying, “I was just calling to say you were amazing on the news this morning”. She went on to say that she was’ really British ‘,’ went to Oxford ‘,’ went to school with Margaret Thatcher ‘and’ would love to send you my portfolio of my work because you don’t know much- thing about me. I am a big, big star in the United States! Cardi B was not available for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/boris-johnson-and-his-chief-medical-officer-vs-nicki-minaj-and-her-cousins-friends-swollen-balls/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos