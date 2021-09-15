POA and PSB rift call for PM intervention





KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to step in to resolve the dispute between the Pakistan Olympic Games Association (POA) and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) over the country’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

A member of the POA executive committee said in an interview with The News that the PM’s intervention was the only solution to this conflict.

The conflict began with the Covid vaccination of the national contingent, he added.

He said the POA sent a letter to the PSB in the first week of February of this year for vaccination and that the PSB asked them on February 10 to send the contingent data.

The data was provided immediately. After more than three months (on May 17), the PSB asked the POA to send athletes and officials to be vaccinated at the Islamabad PSB when most of them had already been vaccinated, he said. -he adds.

Later, he added, Arshad Nadeem was infected and missed his training for two weeks. The weakness must have affected his performance. Who is responsible for this negligence? POA or PSB? asked the official.

Under strict guidelines, trip details and activity plans (essential places to visit by each participant) had to be submitted to the organizing committee at least 30 days prior to arrival in Japan.

Each participant’s activity plan has been approved by the Japanese government that each athlete / official can enter Japan no more than 5 days before the start of a particular sport and must leave within 48 hours of competing their match. , said the member.

He added that PSB informed the federations of the air transport reservation just a few days before their departure, which was different from the reservations made by POA and had been communicated to the organizing committee according to the conditions set.

If POA had not made these flight reservations in advance and informed the organizing committee, no one from Pakistan would have been able to participate in the Olympics.

PSB claimed that it was required to follow the rules of the PPRA. This prevented them from initiating the process two to three months in advance, the MP asked.

He added that the prime minister had formed a committee headed by Ehsan Mani to prepare a report on how to improve the level of sports in Pakistan.

The committee submitted its report to the government but the report was kept secret for nearly two years, the official said.

Regarding national sports policy, which is another bone of contention between POA and PSB, he said the draft new sports policy was released about a month ago, soliciting comments from national sports federations.

One federation asked which conditions of the 2005 sports policy had been met by the PSB and the sports federations and which conditions had not been met, but the PSB did not answer this important question, he said. added.

He added that after the 18th Amendment the development of the sport was transferred to the provinces, which included handing over to the provinces the existing PSB facilities in different cities, but this was not done.

The IPC and PSB ministry finalized the new policy and sent it to the prime minister, he said.

In addition, he added, the POA appointed Dr Asad Abbas Shah as the official doctor of the national contingent. Arshad Nadeem, speaking at the Pakistani Embassy in Tokyo, said he suffered from a serious elbow injury and told his coach a month before the Olympics that he was not ready to participate in the Tokyo Olympics.

He made it clear that if Dr Asad had not treated his elbow injury in Pakistan and during training and competition in Tokyo, he would not have been able to compete in the Olympics, he added.

He said the National Rifle Association of Pakistan had asked the PSB and IPC to provide funds to organize a foreign coach and training for shooters who had qualified for the Olympics.

No approval was given for a year. Finally, it was approved on a case-by-case basis in January 2021. But it was too late to secure the services of a world-class shooting trainer, the member said.

He said that Talha Talibs manager / trainer Hafiz Imran managed to get his athlete’s best performance at the Olympics but was described as a bad guy.

Arshad shot a throw two meters shorter than his previous record, but his trainer has been described as a hero and awarded cash prizes, he added.

In addition, he said, three athletes were found guilty of doping offenses at the 2019 SAF Games. But the AFP president refused to send the affected athletes and coaches to appear before the commission. investigation. POA later suspended AFP and its chairman. But the same suspended person who twice lost the POA presidential elections in a democratic process has been kept at the forefront by the PSB and the IPC, the member said.

