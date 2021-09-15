Cabinet rejects proposal to raise salaries for lawmakers – Pakistan





PRIME Minister Imran Khan chairs the meeting APP

1 million cyberattacks thwarted on Pakistani websites PM unhappy with delay in wheat supply Reforms to be introduced in criminal justice system Reduction of additional tariffs on auto parts approved

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday rejected the proposal to increase the base salaries of parliamentarians by 10 percent, including the Speaker of the Senate, the Speaker of the National Assembly and their deputies, saying the proposal overturned measures to austerity taken by prime ministers to cut government spending.

The meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was also informed that more than a million cyberattacks had been attempted on Pakistani websites and that India, with the help of Israel, had made a report. unsuccessful attempt to hack the Prime Minister’s cell phone. Khan.

Prime Minister Khan expressed disappointment at the delay in the supply of wheat and called on the Punjab government for its immediate release in order to keep commodity and flour prices stable.

The cabinet took the important decision to introduce comprehensive reforms to the outdated criminal justice system in order to ensure speedy and inexpensive justice.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the decision on the proposed 10% salary increase for parliamentarians was taken in light of the Prime Minister’s austerity campaign that was being implemented from the very first day.

The Prime Minister’s House made huge savings and the National Assembly saved 1.54 billion rupees, which was returned to the national kitty, Chaudhry said in a statement televised by Pakistani state television (PTV ).

It was unusual for the minister not to hold a press conference after the cabinet meeting and choose to broadcast his statement on PTV.

Regarding the proposed increase in the salaries of parliamentarians, Mr. Chaudhry said: The cabinet considered that it was a violation of this principle of austerity given the current economic situation.

Criminal justice system

The Information Minister said the meeting made a landmark decision to introduce reforms to the outdated criminal justice system in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to provide swift and inexpensive justice.

He said the goal of the reforms would be to end delays in trials and remove obstacles to registering the first information report (FIR).

The issue will now be discussed in the Cabinet Committee on Law and Justice and after which the reforms will be implemented, he added.

Cyber ​​attacks

Fawad Chaudhry said The Guardian newspaper reported that India, together with an Israeli firm, attempted to hack the cellphones of prominent Pakistani people, including that of the prime minister.

He said the firm authorized the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to hire (expert) services to secure its data following a cyberattack on August 14.

Hackers attacked the Federal Board of Revenue’s website, however, most of its data remained secure and an operational emergency was declared to secure its data, he added.

This year, around a million cyber attacks were committed on Pakistani websites that were thwarted by the National Telecom Company and a comprehensive cybersecurity framework that was already in place, the minister said.

He said the Ministry of Science and Technology had informed the cabinet about electronic voting machines and voting rights of overseas Pakistanis, adding that the Ministry of Information Technology would launch 5G technology in the countries next year and that several companies had already expressed their interest.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority to ensure good telecommunications services in all parts of the country so that everyone can benefit from the revolution in the sector, he added.

The minister said the cabinet also gave the green light to the establishment of the Quaid-i-Azam Foundation.

Wheat supply

Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Khan was disappointed with the delay in the supply of wheat despite his clear instructions for the commodity to be purchased early.

He said the Punjab had been ordered to release wheat immediately to ensure a gradual reduction in wheat and flour prices in the market.

On a proposal from the Tariff Policy Board, the cabinet agreed to reduce additional tariffs on auto parts from seven to two percent in order to promote local vehicle production.

The minister said the additional tariffs on heavy-duty vehicles had also been reduced from seven to two percent. In addition, he said, prices for cars up to 1,000 cc would drop after additional duties on their equipment were removed.

Meanwhile, the minister said the appointment and transfer to the Office of Immigration and Overseas Employment Protector of Immigrants has been approved.

Mr Chaudhry said that given the situation resulting from the coronavirus restrictions, the cabinet decided to waive the 1% penalty imposed on imported goods that were in warehouses and had not cleared customs on time.

The surcharge would be removed provided the goods clear customs before September 30, he added.

The cabinet authorized the reorganization of the board of directors of Diamer Bhasha Development Company (Pvt) Limited and agreed to change the decision on Pakistani steel plants taken at the Cabinet committee meeting on privatization on August 10.

It also ratified the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms of August 12 and September 2 as well as those taken at the Economic Coordination Committee meeting on September 9.

The decision of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation on Automation of the Proxy System for Overseas Pakistanis was also ratified.

The decisions included tariffs on the White Oil Pipeline Multigrade Movement Project, transactions of various companies of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, importation of AD syringes and their raw materials, tracking and traceability formulated by the Inland Revenue Enforcement Network. , decisions on monitoring the system, supplying goods from former federally administered tribal areas, integrating outlets and the third international tender for wheat imports, said the Minister.

The cabinet authorized PIA and Kyrgyz Airlines Avia to operate flights between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan and also accepted PSO and Pak LNG’s proposal to reduce LNG supply times in line with PPRA rules.

Posted in Dawn, le 15 September 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1646446/cabinet-rejects-proposal-to-raise-salaries-of-legislators The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos