FirstFT: Iberdrola warns of protectionist risk for US offshore wind sector
Global Updates
The US offshore wind industry is in danger of being abandoned “dead in the waterIf the United States represses the use of foreign materials and equipment, according to the Spanish company which is jointly building the country’s first major project.
Bill White, head of offshore wind at Avangrid, part of Iberdrola, said demands for local content could cripple the development of offshore wind farms that so far rely on equipment made in Europe.
Congressional Democrats last week unveiled green tax credits as part of a $ 3.5 billion infrastructure project that they hope will help clean up the electricity sector by triggering a boom in renewable energies.
But the proposed legislation includes clauses linking certain tax credits to goals of job creation and the use of US steel – provisions that operators say could increase costs and slow construction.
Five other articles in the news
1. Hedge funds are riding exceptional returns after the crypto wave Cryptocurrency hedge funds gained nearly 24% in August, as sharp swings in digital asset prices helped them outperform investors in sleepy equity and currency markets.
Fight the good fight? A Twitter salvo from Coinbase boss Brian Armstrong reflected growing anger from crypto entrepreneurs who argue that regulators are holding back innovation.
Go further: Regulators fear blockchain technologies will allow criminals and kleptocrats to move money the global financial system.
2. Signs that US inflation is stabilizing US government bonds rallied as bank stocks weighed on major equity markets yesterday, as moderation in US inflation rekindled investors in the belief that the Federal Reserve would have more time to remove measures to relaunch the crisis.
3. Apple presents four iPhones at a product event Apple launched four 5G-enabled iPhones and unveiled a range of updates to some of its most popular devices, including the iPad and the watch, as the world’s most valuable company tried to refocus the world’s attention. public after months of antitrust scrutiny.
4. German liberal leader points to obstacles on the way to coalition Christian Lindner, leader of the German Liberal Democratic Party, has strict conditions for joining a possible coalition with the Social Democrats and the Greens after the national elections, demanding tax cuts, restrictions on new borrowing and a return to pre-pandemic spending rules.
5. Chinese Ambassador Banned from Houses of Parliament Event The two speakers of the British parliament have barred Zheng Zeguang from attending a reception amid wider outrage over human rights violations in China, which risks further damaging bilateral relations.
Coronavirus digest
Passports for vaccines, mandatory masks and work-at-home orders will be reintroduced in England if the NHS faces unbearable pressure this winter, Boris Johnson announced yesterday.
The UK joined nine other countries, including France and Israel, in announcing recall campaigns. The head of the nation’s largest rapid test provider expects provision of free kits to the public to end by spring 2022.
Consumer spending in the United States Still exceeding pre-pandemic levels, a sign that buyers are ignoring concerns about the Delta variant, and consumer prices rose at a more moderate pace in August.
Pfizer said he plans to seek US authorization for his vaccine in November for children aged six months to five years. Today, the FT is hosting a digital conference on the future of healthcare in the United States. Register for the event here.
Vladimir Poutine said he would self-isolate for a “period of time” after being exposed to the coronavirus during an apparent outbreak in the Kremlin. (FT, Bloomberg)
The FT’s view is that the UK is right to move ahead, belatedly, with boosters and vaccines for adolescents. To follow our live blog on coronavirus for more and Register now to our Coronavirus Business Update newsletter on how the pandemic is affecting markets, global affairs, our workplaces and our daily lives.
The day to come
State of the EU speech by Ursula von der Leyen The President of the European Commission will address the European Parliament today in Strasbourg, France. This will come when the bloc’s statistical agency, Eurostat, releases industrial production figures. For the latest news from the continent and for the news you need to know ahead of the crucial next election in Germany, Register now for our Europe Express newsletter.
British Culture Secretary to defend Channel 4 sale In a speech at the Royal Television Society conference in Cambridge, Oliver Dowden will defend the government’s plan to privatize the broadcaster, arguing that “a grandmother from Stockport or Southend” should not have to underwrite the investments needed to compete with Netflix.
What else do we read
Brexit: a discreet damage limitation exercise For the first time in five years since the Brexit referendum, acrimony in EU-UK relations is showing tentative signs of thawing. The rhetorical hostilities are fiercer than ever, but on the pitch, both sides quietly slip into damage-limiting mode, writes Chris Giles.
Cosmetic surgery in China is getting a makeover Since early July, the market value of the country’s three largest publicly traded medical aesthetics companies has fallen by a third, despite the popularity of cosmetic procedures. This gap In investor sentiment comes as state media intensifies criticism of the industry for promoting the idolatry of physical appearances – and some young people are welcoming the reckoning.
Turkish wall to prevent Afghan refugees from entering President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was once the champion of his country’s open door policy, especially for the 3.6 million displaced Syrians. But a faltering economy has soured public sentiment towards foreigners, eroding support for his party. Now he has sworn that Turkey will not serve as “deposit“for refugees.
The flexibility factor: who returns to the office? FT Management editor-in-chief Andrew Hill assesses the latest return-to-work plans from some of the world’s biggest companies. Working from home can also reduce emissions in some cases, but in others it can simply displace them.
The Return of Talking George Farmer, a 31-year-old former hedge fund partner and the son of a UK baron who graduated from Oxford University, charts a return path for the ‘free speech’ social network that has attracted million supporters of Donald Trump in the race. until the US election last year. San Francisco tech correspondent Hannah Murphy interviewed him about his plans for the controversial app.
Beauty
Are you a “skinimalist”? A wave of skin care brands and products – similar to the normcore trend that has infiltrated fashion – has emerged to simplify, demystify and even downplay your beauty regimen, writes Nicola Moulton.
