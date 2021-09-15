Prime Minister Imran annoyed by PTI defeat in Punjab polls – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction with the defeat of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insasf (PTI) in recent cantonment council elections at four major stations Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar and Multan, said from the springs to Dawn.

The prime minister held an emergency meeting on the issue and called on senior PTI officials to determine the reasons the ruling party has been defeated in major cities.

Although the prime minister said he was satisfied with the PTI’s overall victory in the cantonment council elections, he tasked PTI chief organizer Saifullah Niazi and secretary general Amir Mehmood Kiani to analyze the issue, said the Minister. Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry to Dawn when contacted.

According to unofficial results of cantonment council polls held last Sunday in 41 cantonments, the PTI took the lead with 63 constituencies, followed by the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) which won elections in 59 constituencies. , the independents 51 constituencies, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) 17 neighborhoods, Muttahida Qaumi Movement 10, Jamaat-i-Islami 7, Balochistan Awami Party 3 and Awami National Party 2.

Party officials invited to determine the reasons

Presiding over the emergency meeting, the prime minister ordered officials to take action for the immediate holding of local body elections in Punjab.

Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shafqat Mahmood, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema and Moonis Elahi, Punjab Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and senior officers attended the meeting.

Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rashid participated in the meeting via video link. The government of Punjab has informed the Prime Minister about the new system of local government in Punjab.

Prime Minister Khan stressed that local government is the basic structure of democracy and reiterated that without a strong local organ system, democracy is incomplete. He called on the officials concerned to ensure the direct election of local government representatives.

Transparency in privatization

In a separate meeting, Prime Minister Khan called for transparency in the completion of the privatization process of various public entities, including Pakistan Steel Mills and Jinnah Convention Center.

Federal Minister of Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro briefed the Prime Minister on the current state of privatization of the various bodies.

The Prime Minister was also informed of the encouraging results of the roadshows underway, organized from September 13 to 21, aimed at attracting foreign investors for the relaunch of Pakistan Steel Mills.

