Politics
Turkish wall built to drive refugees away from Afghanistan
After fleeing Afghanistan, Hamit, his wife and their one-year-old daughter faced mountains, thieves and finally a concrete wall built to prevent them and other refugees from leaving Turkey and eventually l ‘Europe.
The family, members of the persecuted Hazara Shiite minority, crossed the Turkish border into Iran last month but were quickly arrested by police, among 40,000 Afghans captured in Turkey so far this year. With the Taliban returning to power in Kabul, many more are expected to arrive.
“Even though we are in detention in Turkey, it is better than in Afghanistan with the Taliban,” said Hamit, 29, who used a pseudonym to protect the loved ones he left behind. “Life was terrible. We can never come back, that would be a death sentence.
Turkey is home to the world’s largest refugee population, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was once the champion of its open door policy, especially for the country’s 3.6 million displaced Syrians. But a faltering economy has soured public sentiment towards foreigners, eroding support for Erdogan’s party, and he vowed that Turkey would not serve as a European “warehouse” for refugees.
A wall that will cover one-third of Turkey’s 332-mile border with Iran is the most striking feature of efforts to keep Afghans out. The European Union is paying Turkey billions of euros to curb migration, including an unspecified amount to secure its eastern border.
“It doesn’t matter whether the wall works or not. Erdogan must be tough on migration, ”said Asli Aydintasbas, senior researcher at the European Council on Foreign Relations. “Refugees have become a convenient scapegoat for the economic downturn. “
The wall also sends a message to Europe, she said. “At the heart of efforts to strengthen ties with Europe is the Migration Agreement [in which] Turkey is the bulwark against irregular migration.
In Van Province, which shares the longest border with Iran, the wall is made of three-meter-high modular concrete blocks that meander through the bald hills above the town of Soguksu. Gaping trenches, razor wire and security forces will guard the rest of the border.
“With the wall that we are erecting at the border, we will, God willing, completely block the entrances and exits,” Erdogan said last month of a project that started in 2017. “This border wall is our security wall, our firewall. ”
It also deployed six border battalions and three commando battalions to Van. Nearly 200 watchtowers, mostly funded by the EU, are being erected, where guards use drones, thermal cameras and night vision cameras to easily track migrants on the Iranian side.
Those who manage to squeeze through breaches or tunnels are sometimes pushed back across the border or taken at checkpoints on the roads leaving Soguksu. The coast guard cut another road in nearby Lake Van after 61 migrants drowned when their boat capsized last year.
Van Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez said authorities had demolished more than 100 “shock houses” this summer, hiding places where traffickers hold people pending payment and the possibility of smuggling them to the city. western Turkey and, migrants hope, Europe. “Irregular migrants are not allowed to walk the streets of Van. We pick them up immediately and take them to the treatment center, ”he said.
An official at the deportation center compared it to a prison. Migrants, including a smaller number of Pakistanis and Iranians, are held for up to a year before being returned to their countries of origin, while repatriating Afghans, who number around 300,000 in Turkey, was suspended after the fall of the government in Kabul.
Most asylum seekers are young Afghan men, but a growing number of women and children have arrived in recent months as security in Afghanistan has deteriorated, Bilmez said.
Hamit, his wife Farzana and their daughter fled to Iran last year after a suicide bombing ravaged a Kabul school for Hazara children. Unable to find work or accommodation in Iran, they left for Turkey, walking for two days through mountain passes where they were stripped of their few possessions and their child fell ill from the exposure.
The family were forced to cross the border on their first attempt, but succeeded on the second attempt, when smugglers handed them forged identity papers and took them to the airport, where they were detained.
“At least we are safe now, out of the hands of the Taliban,” said Farzana, 25, speaking through a government interpreter as she and 20 other arrivals were registered at a center. deportation six miles from the provincial capital. “The Taliban are killing the Hazaras, they are kidnapping the women. ”
Relatives in Afghanistan plan to embark on the arduous 1,500-mile journey through Iran, undeterred by the hostile reception in Turkey, she said. In the family’s home province of Ghazni, Taliban fighters slaughtered nine Hazara men in July during their round-up to the capital, an Amnesty International investigation revealed.
It’s no surprise, Bilmez said, that people keep coming. “Migrants know how difficult it has become to enter Turkey[but]Until security is restored in Afghanistan, the problems which force these people to abandon their homes will not be resolved.
Farzana’s hopes for the future are now based on a new life outside of Afghanistan. “I have already lost everything. But maybe our daughter still has a chance to have a decent life, ”she said.
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/49d85b11-4bbe-4518-b6d8-d532e30c373c
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]