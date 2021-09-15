Turkish wall built to drive refugees away from Afghanistan

After fleeing Afghanistan, Hamit, his wife and their one-year-old daughter faced mountains, thieves and finally a concrete wall built to prevent them and other refugees from leaving Turkey and eventually l ‘Europe.

The family, members of the persecuted Hazara Shiite minority, crossed the Turkish border into Iran last month but were quickly arrested by police, among 40,000 Afghans captured in Turkey so far this year. With the Taliban returning to power in Kabul, many more are expected to arrive.

“Even though we are in detention in Turkey, it is better than in Afghanistan with the Taliban,” said Hamit, 29, who used a pseudonym to protect the loved ones he left behind. “Life was terrible. We can never come back, that would be a death sentence.

Turkey is home to the world’s largest refugee population, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was once the champion of its open door policy, especially for the country’s 3.6 million displaced Syrians. But a faltering economy has soured public sentiment towards foreigners, eroding support for Erdogan’s party, and he vowed that Turkey would not serve as a European “warehouse” for refugees.

A wall that will cover one-third of Turkey’s 332-mile border with Iran is the most striking feature of efforts to keep Afghans out. The European Union is paying Turkey billions of euros to curb migration, including an unspecified amount to secure its eastern border.

“It doesn’t matter whether the wall works or not. Erdogan must be tough on migration, ”said Asli Aydintasbas, senior researcher at the European Council on Foreign Relations. “Refugees have become a convenient scapegoat for the economic downturn. “

The wall also sends a message to Europe, she said. “At the heart of efforts to strengthen ties with Europe is the Migration Agreement [in which] Turkey is the bulwark against irregular migration.

Families are among some 40,000 Afghans captured in Turkey this year © Ayla Jean Yackley / FT

In Van Province, which shares the longest border with Iran, the wall is made of three-meter-high modular concrete blocks that meander through the bald hills above the town of Soguksu. Gaping trenches, razor wire and security forces will guard the rest of the border.

“With the wall that we are erecting at the border, we will, God willing, completely block the entrances and exits,” Erdogan said last month of a project that started in 2017. “This border wall is our security wall, our firewall. ”

It also deployed six border battalions and three commando battalions to Van. Nearly 200 watchtowers, mostly funded by the EU, are being erected, where guards use drones, thermal cameras and night vision cameras to easily track migrants on the Iranian side.

Those who manage to squeeze through breaches or tunnels are sometimes pushed back across the border or taken at checkpoints on the roads leaving Soguksu. The coast guard cut another road in nearby Lake Van after 61 migrants drowned when their boat capsized last year.

Van governor said authorities demolished more than 100 “shock houses” this summer, hideouts where traffickers hold people pending payment and the possibility of smuggling them to western Turkey. and, migrants hope, Europe. © Sedat Suna / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Van Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez said authorities had demolished more than 100 “shock houses” this summer, hiding places where traffickers hold people pending payment and the possibility of smuggling them to the city. western Turkey and, migrants hope, Europe. “Irregular migrants are not allowed to walk the streets of Van. We pick them up immediately and take them to the treatment center, ”he said.

An official at the deportation center compared it to a prison. Migrants, including a smaller number of Pakistanis and Iranians, are held for up to a year before being returned to their countries of origin, while repatriating Afghans, who number around 300,000 in Turkey, was suspended after the fall of the government in Kabul.

Most asylum seekers are young Afghan men, but a growing number of women and children have arrived in recent months as security in Afghanistan has deteriorated, Bilmez said.

Hamit, his wife Farzana and their daughter fled to Iran last year after a suicide bombing ravaged a Kabul school for Hazara children. Unable to find work or accommodation in Iran, they left for Turkey, walking for two days through mountain passes where they were stripped of their few possessions and their child fell ill from the exposure.

The family were forced to cross the border on their first attempt, but succeeded on the second attempt, when smugglers handed them forged identity papers and took them to the airport, where they were detained.

“At least we are safe now, out of the hands of the Taliban,” said Farzana, 25, speaking through a government interpreter as she and 20 other arrivals were registered at a center. deportation six miles from the provincial capital. “The Taliban are killing the Hazaras, they are kidnapping the women. ”

Relatives in Afghanistan plan to embark on the arduous 1,500-mile journey through Iran, undeterred by the hostile reception in Turkey, she said. In the family’s home province of Ghazni, Taliban fighters slaughtered nine Hazara men in July during their round-up to the capital, an Amnesty International investigation revealed.

It’s no surprise, Bilmez said, that people keep coming. “Migrants know how difficult it has become to enter Turkey[but]Until security is restored in Afghanistan, the problems which force these people to abandon their homes will not be resolved.

Farzana’s hopes for the future are now based on a new life outside of Afghanistan. “I have already lost everything. But maybe our daughter still has a chance to have a decent life, ”she said.