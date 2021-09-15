For the PTI government, the president of the NAB performed well





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has been advised by some of his aides to consider amending NAB law to give outgoing NAB chairman Javed Iqbal a second four-year term for his good performance.

Sources said the prime minister was also told that in the event that a new president is appointed, he would not be sure how Iqbal’s successor would fare. The PTI government has apparently developed some sort of arrangement with the outgoing president amid reports of behind-the-scenes contact between the two sides. The prime minister, however, has yet to decide what he will do to let Javed Iqbal retire and bring someone else to head the office or give the incumbent a term extension by amending the law.

Although the Prime Minister and several cabinet members are unhappy that the NABs deal with members of the bureaucracy and businessmen, the PTI government is happy with the way the office has handled the opposition, including Sharifs, Zardari and others.

According to a cabinet source, it is unclear at this point what the PM would decide, but he insisted Javed Iqbal’s performance was good. He added that the government does not know how the new president will behave. Without being sure of the conduct of a new face at the head of the NAB, the government is also not certain that the person of its choice can be appointed because the nomination of the president of the NAB is made by the Prime Minister in consultation. with the Leader of the Opposition.

It is said that in case the prime minister gives Javed Iqbal a new term, the government would prefer to amend the law through parliament. The PTI does not have a majority in the Senate because of which, it is said, the government could opt for the extension of the term of the NAB presidents through a joint sitting of parliament.

Judge (R) Javed Iqbal completes his inextensible four-year term in the second week of October with no sign of the start of a consultation process between the Prime Minister and the opposition leader to choose his successor. There is still no official word from the government on whether he intends to continue with Justice (ret’d) Javed Iqbal or wants a new NAB leader.

Judge Javed Iqbal was appointed chairman of the NAB in October 2017, following a consensus between then-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah.

