President Joko Widodo lays foundation stone for PT HKML battery in Indonesia

Suara.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday (9/15/2021) inaugurated the PT HKML Battery Indonesia electric vehicle battery industrial plant in Karawang, West Java.

On this occasion, the President of the Republic of Indonesia laid the foundation stone for the development of the country’s battery industry with the Hyundai and LG consortium. Also present were the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, the head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, the minister of public enterprises Erick Thohir and the governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil.

President Joko Widodo said the plant to be built has an investment value of US $ 1.1 billion or the equivalent of Rs.15.6 trillion. Will be the first industrial electric vehicle battery factory in Southeast Asia.

When signing a memorandum of understanding between Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution to create a joint venture to produce batteries for electric cars in Karawang, West Java [ANTARA/Hyundai].

“We should be grateful today to witness the inauguration of the construction of an electric vehicle battery factory in Indonesia and even the first in Southeast Asia with an investment value of 1.1 billion. dollars, ”President Joko Widodo said.

He added that the construction of this factory is a manifestation of the seriousness of the government in the endorsement of the industry.

The heyday of commodities, Jokowi said, is over.

So we must dare to change the economic structure which was until now based on raw materials, to enter into industrialization in a strong industrial country based on the development of technological innovation.

“Because it is the strategy of the large State companies, it is a question of getting out of the trap of exporting raw materials as soon as possible, of freeing oneself from dependence on material products. imported by accelerating the revitalization of the processing industry so that it can provide more economic added value, ”continued President Joko Widodo.

Indonesia has the largest nickel reserves in the world, with enormous potential. The Head of State of the Republic of Indonesia said that within three to four years, with good management, Indonesia can become a major producer of finished nickel products such as lithium batteries. , electric batteries and electric vehicle batteries. .

The downstream of the nickel industry will also greatly increase the added value of nickel ore if it is processed with battery cells, its value can increase between six and seven times, and if it is turned into electric cars, the added value will increase by 11 times.

“Therefore, the development of the battery industry will also increase Indonesia’s attractiveness as an investment destination for spin-off industries that use batteries, such as investments in electric motors, electric buses and electric cars, ”the president said.

On this occasion, the Head of State declared that the Indonesian government is fully committed to providing support and ensuring the development of the ecosystem of the battery and electric vehicle industry.

The government will also continue to roll out structural reforms to provide legal certainty and ease of licensing for business players and investors to expand their business in Indonesia.

“The government is also open to various cooperative initiatives with friendly countries,” he said.

In addition, the collaboration between Indonesian and South Korean enterprises should be strengthened, including the realization of investment cooperation in the realization of battery and electric vehicle industry.